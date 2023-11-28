The End-to-End Digital Car Deal: Advent Resources Debuts Groundbreaking Integrated Partnership with RouteOne

Our industry's future relies on the ability to slash transaction times, digitize car deals, reduce per-deal personnel costs, and ultimately, transact with consumers wherever and however they choose. Post this

Today, this cumbersome e-contracting workflow has been completely transformed by consolidating the entire process (E.g., credit approvals, contract validations, funding, and vaulting) into the Advent Advantage Sales System, combined with a single digital signing ceremony.

Advent's digital end-to-end process, in collaboration with RouteOne's lender network, brings many benefits, including:

Auto Submission & Decisioning: Dealers will no longer need to log into RouteOne for credit-related tasks, eliminating the need to toggle between systems. This feature ensures that they can directly submit to one or more lenders, receiving full credit decisions, including stipulations, all within the Advent Advantage sales system.





Contract Validation: Before producing all sales documents, Advent and RouteOne confirm all contract parameters within Advent Advantage. This ensures the deal aligns with the credit decision and is pre-approved by the lender. All contract validations are stored within Advent Advantage, which means no redundant data entry or out-of-sync systems.





Single Signing Ceremony: The contract, and all subsequent deal documents, are now signed through Advent Advantage eSign, eliminating the need for dealers to sign documents in their DMS systems and then separately sign contracts in RouteOne. This process builds on Advent's recent introduction of Smart Forms, whereby all relevant and required documents for each car deal are automatically generated, allowing for a seamless, consolidated signing process.





Real-time Electronic Funding: Retail and lease contracts are delivered into the lender's vault and all funding documents are securely distributed to the lender. Deals are funded electronically and in real-time. This greatly reduces dealer effort and dramatically shortens contracts-in-transit times.

"Our alliance with RouteOne represents a significant milestone in our relentless obsession to transform how our partners sell to car buyers," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "Our industry's future relies on the ability to slash transaction times, digitize car deals, reduce per-deal personnel costs, and ultimately, transact with consumers wherever and however they choose."

Gill continued, "None of this would be possible without a terrific, progressive partner like RouteOne. They share our goal and vision of elevating the customer experience and dealer profitability."

"RouteOne is pleased to build on our long and successful history with Advent Resources by creating an industry-leading integration with Advent Advantage," said Justin Oesterle, CEO of RouteOne. "Advent has consistently been a great partner and innovator with automotive sales technology. This integrated partnership enables a fully digitized auto finance process that benefits consumers, dealers, and lenders alike."

