The Endless Millennial & Gen-Z Love for K-Food! Dream Day Comes to American Dream

K-FOOD DREAM DAY to be held at the largest shopping complex in northeast USA

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York branch of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation will hold "K-FOOD DREAM DAY" at American Dream, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the eastern United States, on the 21st to promote the charm of K-food to local people in the United States.

To be held at the American Dream, the second largest mall in the United States that attracts more than 40 million customers a year, the event was designed to provide a chance for local consumers in the U.S. to experience K-food directly.

Events will include free samples, tastings, making K-food lunch boxes, and Roblox K-food simulator game competitions. There will be focus on both Korea's representative fermented foods, such as kimchi and red pepper paste, as well as items gaining in popularity, including ramyeon, drinks, and snacks.

