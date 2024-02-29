The Energy Workforce of the Future™ Summit Unites Talent and Innovation

Leaders converge on March 7th to unleash the human capital ecosystem for tomorrow's challenges.
HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLY Energy is pleased to announce the 6th Energy Workforce of the Future Summit and Career Fair on March 7, 2024, themed "Unleashing Talent and Innovation," presented by NES Fircroft. This significant event, poised to kick off women's month, will be held in Houston, Texas, and online, offering insights into crucial industry topics and the unveiling of the NES Fircroft Women in Energy Study 2024. The summit is a significant platform that brings together professionals, leaders, students, academics, startups, and technologists from the energy sector to discuss the human capital challenges and opportunities facing the industry.
"We cannot solve big energy demand and emissions goals without people," says Katie Mehnert, CEO of ALLY Energy. "Human capital is the heart of what we do. Our workforce is woefully short, and we need to get more people excited about the opportunities and challenges we face in energy."
The summit will feature an exceptional keynote by Denise Hamilton, who will talk about her recent book "Indivisible: How to Forge Our Differences into a Stronger Future". Key points of the career fair include sessions such as Community-Centric Branding, Navigating Careers in the Energy Ecosystem, and Networking in a Noisy World. The day will also include topics on AI, and data-driven workforce planning to enrich the sector's diversity.
Unique to the conventional career fair, LINGO! will challenge the norms by introducing jargon-busting sessions that endorse real conversations and foster genuine connections among industry professionals. The event ensures an engaging platform for both seasoned experts and newcomers.
The "Real Talk" c-suite panel will explore the pressing issues of hiring, retention, and culture. Speakers include:
- Hether Benjamin Brown, EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Calpine Corporation
- Nancy Bui, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cheniere Energy
- Jackson Lynch, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sunnova Energy
- Jordan Zweig, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, ChampionX
Celebrating 10 years in 2024, ALLY Energy continues to reshape the energy narrative, focusing on connections, jobs, and skills that lead to an inclusive workforce. Join us for an opportunity to network, learn, and grow. For more information, visit here or contact [email protected].
About ALLY Energy
As a nexus for jobs, connections, and skills, ALLY Energy propels the industry forward to meet global demands for reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. We give professionals a community to find everything they need to be successful in their careers. We work with companies that want to attract and retain great talent and build a trusted brand. As the energy transition unfolds, we're answering the call with a different kind of workforce. We're not just preparing for the future – we're creating it. Learn more at http://www.allyenergy.com
For more information, please contact:
Kerri Driscoll, Chief of Staff, ALLY Energy
Mob: +1 281-741-5482, Email: [email protected]
About NES Fircroft
NES Fircroft (NES) is an award-winning workforce solutions specialist that provides staffing services worldwide across the oil & gas, power, renewables, construction & infrastructure, life sciences, mining, and chemicals sectors. NES offers a full range of staffing solutions: contract, permanent (direct) hire, managed solutions, and mobility/EOR services. NES has over 80 physically staffed offices globally, staffed by teams working in the same time zone and communicating in the local language to ensure they offer talent solutions tailored to their client's needs wherever they are. NES works primarily in the energy sector and is dedicated to providing the engineering workforce needed to support clients on their journey to reducing the environmental impact of traditional energy assets and developing renewable energy sources - ultimately delivering energy security for the world. Learn more at http://www.nesfircroft.com
For more information, please contact:
Vicki Codd, Group Marketing Director, NES Fircroft
Mob: +44 7968 539474, Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Kevin McMinn, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, [email protected], www.allyenergy.com
SOURCE ALLY Energy
Share this article