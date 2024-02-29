The Energy Workforce of the Future™ Summit Unites Talent and Innovation

"We cannot solve big energy demand and emissions goals without people," says Katie Mehnert, CEO of ALLY Energy. " Post this

The summit will feature an exceptional keynote by Denise Hamilton, who will talk about her recent book "Indivisible: How to Forge Our Differences into a Stronger Future". Key points of the career fair include sessions such as Community-Centric Branding, Navigating Careers in the Energy Ecosystem, and Networking in a Noisy World. The day will also include topics on AI, and data-driven workforce planning to enrich the sector's diversity.

Unique to the conventional career fair, LINGO! will challenge the norms by introducing jargon-busting sessions that endorse real conversations and foster genuine connections among industry professionals. The event ensures an engaging platform for both seasoned experts and newcomers.

The "Real Talk" c-suite panel will explore the pressing issues of hiring, retention, and culture. Speakers include:

Hether Benjamin Brown, EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Calpine Corporation

Nancy Bui, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cheniere Energy

Jackson Lynch, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sunnova Energy

Jordan Zweig, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, ChampionX

Celebrating 10 years in 2024, ALLY Energy continues to reshape the energy narrative, focusing on connections, jobs, and skills that lead to an inclusive workforce. Join us for an opportunity to network, learn, and grow. For more information, visit here or contact [email protected].

About ALLY Energy

As a nexus for jobs, connections, and skills, ALLY Energy propels the industry forward to meet global demands for reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. We give professionals a community to find everything they need to be successful in their careers. We work with companies that want to attract and retain great talent and build a trusted brand. As the energy transition unfolds, we're answering the call with a different kind of workforce. We're not just preparing for the future – we're creating it. Learn more at http://www.allyenergy.com

For more information, please contact:

Kerri Driscoll, Chief of Staff, ALLY Energy

Mob: +1 281-741-5482, Email: [email protected]

About NES Fircroft

NES Fircroft (NES) is an award-winning workforce solutions specialist that provides staffing services worldwide across the oil & gas, power, renewables, construction & infrastructure, life sciences, mining, and chemicals sectors. NES offers a full range of staffing solutions: contract, permanent (direct) hire, managed solutions, and mobility/EOR services. NES has over 80 physically staffed offices globally, staffed by teams working in the same time zone and communicating in the local language to ensure they offer talent solutions tailored to their client's needs wherever they are. NES works primarily in the energy sector and is dedicated to providing the engineering workforce needed to support clients on their journey to reducing the environmental impact of traditional energy assets and developing renewable energy sources - ultimately delivering energy security for the world. Learn more at http://www.nesfircroft.com

For more information, please contact:

Vicki Codd, Group Marketing Director, NES Fircroft

Mob: +44 7968 539474, Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Kevin McMinn, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, [email protected], www.allyenergy.com

Twitter

SOURCE ALLY Energy