The Epicurean Passport Weekend Returns for Its Fifth Year to Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, the iconic Aspen landmark that has been the town's social heart since 1889, will once again welcome guests for its fifth annual Epicurean Passport Weekend, an extraordinary showcase of world-class culinary experiences and dynamic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to once again host Epicurean Passport weekend at our historic property, offering culinary enthusiasts the chance to engage with some of the world's most influential and creative artisans and visionaries," says Stephane Lacroix, general manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The Epicurean Passport weekend beautifully brings together the passions that define Hotel Jerome, from inventive culinary experiences and forward-thinking design to meaningful connections with our local community. We're proud to showcase Aspen as a world-class epicurean destination during one of its premier culinary weekends, and Epicurean Passport is truly the place to be."

The stage is set for an unforgettable weekend, as Waterford and Rafanelli Events collaborate to transform Hotel Jerome into a series of immersive, design-forward experiences. Guests can anticipate the hand-crafted design of Waterford luxury crystalware, elevating the presentation of each culinary offering. Now in its third year as creative partner, Rafanelli Events will once again lead the design and guest experience with signature elegance and exceptional attention to detail, reflecting both the spirit of Aspen and the legacy of Hotel Jerome. Various areas of the property will be transformed for each event, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the theme and enhanced by the artful details and effortless hospitality for which Hotel Jerome is renowned.

"Hotel Jerome holds a singular place in Aspen's cultural landscape, and Epicurean Passport has become one of our most anticipated collaborations each year," says Bryan Rafanelli, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Rafanelli Events. "Designing these experiences allows us to celebrate culinary artistry, timeless design, and the sense of wonder that defines this unforgettable weekend."

The Epicurean Passport weekend begins on Thursday, June 19, with a vibrant, open-air evening in Hotel Jerome's Garden benefiting Los Angeles fire relief efforts, in support of World Central Kitchen, whose mission is to provide nourishing meals to first responders and evacuees during times of crisis. Set against the serene Aspen landscape, "Gather in the Garden" is a dynamic celebration of Los Angeles's bold culinary culture and resilient spirit. Acclaimed Los Angeles chefs Ludo Lefebvre (Petit Trois, Chez Maggy), Mattia Agazzi (Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills), and Chef Neal Fraser (Redbird) will come together to present an array of refined dishes, while guests mingle to curated sounds, spirited cocktails featuring Patron, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Cointreau, along with standout wines from California's most revered vineyards – Vinos Finos de California, Westwood Wine, Royal Prince Wines, Ride & Ridden Wine Co., Jonata, and The Hilt Estate.

The celebrations continue Thursday evening with a landmark culinary celebration honoring two decades of PRESS – Napa Valley's revered restaurant, recognized for its unwavering dedication to regional cuisine and for curating the world's largest collection of Napa Valley wines.

Hosted by Chef Philip Tessier, Bocuse d'Or silver medalist and the visionary behind PRESS's Michelin-starred evolution, alongside Samantha Rudd, vintner and proprietor of Rudd Estate, this six-course dinner invites guests to explore the pivotal dishes and unforgettable moments that have defined PRESS's legacy. In attendance as special guests are PRESS alumni Chef Darryl Bell and Master Sommelier Vincent Morrow, whose presence further honors the restaurant's lasting impact. Set within the historic elegance of Hotel Jerome, the evening is a tribute to Napa – past, present, and future.

After dinner, California Winemaker and DJ Ted Glennon delivers a sensory experience, bringing great wine and deep cuts together at the sultry underground bar, Bad Harriet. Ted's vinyl DJ set gives guests a unique insight into the winemaker as guests sip his acclaimed wines while enjoying his rare records.

The festivities continue Friday, June 20, with an array of experiences open to guests and locals alike. Kick off the night with High-Altitude Highballs, a spirited garden gathering on the stunning front lawn, where Ford's Gin cocktails, playful garnishes, and fresh mountain air set the tone for a vibrant summer celebration.

As the evening unfolds, downtown New York energy meets mountain elegance as Raf's brings its signature brand of French-Italian charm to Prospect. Known for its wood-fired cooking, impeccable hospitality, and effortlessly chic ambiance, Raf's has become one of Manhattan's most coveted culinary experiences.

Led by celebrated chefs Mary Attea, Camari Mick, and Thomas Plihal, the evening promises a lively and indulgent dinner that captures the spontaneity, warmth, and layered flavors that define the Raf's ethos. Hosted by founders Jennifer and Nicole Vitagliano, the dinner transports guests from the Rockies to the heart of NoHo. Guests can expect unforgettable dishes, spirited wines, and a room full of character – and in keeping with the spirit of New York, a portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit The Lower Eastside Girls Club.

On Saturday, June 21, celebrating the rich tapestry of female talent across the epicurean landscape, Night of SHE brings together award-winning chefs and pioneering vintners for an evening of creativity, connection, and craft. Celebrated culinary leaders Daniela Soto-Innes (Rubra) and Adrienne Cheatham will present a menu that reflects their dynamic styles and global inspirations, paired with exceptional wines from women-led producers, including Poggio Costa Brut Prosecco, Freemark Abbey, and Occidental. Set within the elegant surroundings of Prospect at Hotel Jerome, the evening blends storytelling, innovation, and connection. A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit Response, a local nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

The Tasting Library will also host an opulent caviar and Champagne pairing experience with Petrossian and Louis Roederer, celebrating two of the world's most iconic luxury houses.

Close out the Epicurean Passport weekend on Sunday, June 22, with a sun-drenched, garden-side brunch that's equal parts indulgent and effortless. Not famous but known PopUp Bagels joins forces with Petrossian Caviar for a playful and luxurious twist on the classic bagel-and-schmear, elevated with chef-curated touches and refreshing cocktails made with Aspen Vodka and thoughtfully selected wines from Grounded Wine Company and Poggio Costa. Set against the serene backdrop of Hotel Jerome's Garden, this casual-yet-elevated finale offers the perfect way to savor the weekend's final moments.

Beyond singular culinary moments, Epicurean Passport Weekend presents a series of immersive, weekend-long experiences that invite guests to explore the full spectrum of flavor, artistry, and ambiance that defines Hotel Jerome. From the Sky Terrace Caviar & Cocktails lounge-crafted in partnership with Petrossian, LALO Tequila and Champagne Telmont-to a refined Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame tasting flight inside the artfully appointed Felix Roasting Co., the weekend unfolds in luxurious layers. Guests can revel in the vibrant energy of a Trick Dog takeover at Bad Harriet—brought to life by the San Francisco-based, James Beard–nominated bar and two-time winner of "World's Best Cocktail Menu" at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards—paired with inventive creations featuring LALO Tequila, celebrated for its clean and pure taste. Meanwhile, wine enthusiasts can delve into a curated lineup of legendary and up-and-coming wines during 'The Most Iconic Wines Alongside Rising Stars' tasting session with Kerrin Laz, founder of KLAZ WINE COLLECTION, hosted in the Tasting Library. The experience will also include wine from Screaming Eagle and Bryant Estate. Throughout the weekend, the space will be adorned with exquisite Waterford crystal, with an expert engraver on-site to personalize pieces, offering guests the rare opportunity to take home a custom-engraved keepsake, destined to become a treasured heirloom. Each activation is thoughtfully curated to delight the senses, spark meaningful connections, and bring the spirit of Epicurean Passport Weekend to life in every corner of the hotel.

Epicurean Passport holders will be treated to a curated gift package, thoughtfully assembled in partnership with Hotel Jerome's esteemed luxury collaborators. This exclusive collection includes the signature Aspen-scented Hotel Lobby Candle, an elegant keepsake from Nienke Design, and a wellness offering from Potion—an adaptogenic brand rooted in plant-based healing. Designed to extend the spirit of the weekend beyond Aspen, each item reflects the same level of intention, craftsmanship, and sensory indulgence that defines Epicurean Passport Weekend.

To find more details on the Epicurean Passport and to check availability, please visit: www.aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/epicurean-passport-weekend/. Please note, this passport is only valid for Hotel Jerome programming and is not affiliated with the Aspen Food & Wine Classic.

Hotel Jerome will also have selected programming available a la carte with event tickets available through Tock. Limited tickets are available, and more information along with a full breakdown of events can be found on Hotel Jerome's website.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, managed by Auberge Resorts Collection, owned by Dan Friedkin and part of The Friedkin Group, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 135-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, an American bistro; après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry underground bar Bad Harriet; the award-winning spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; ski concierge; outdoor pool and hot tub.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Everton FC, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About Rafanelli Events

Founded in 1996 by Bryan Rafanelli, Rafanelli Events is a premier event planning and design firm known for producing some of the world's most extraordinary celebrations. With offices in New York City, Palm Beach, and Boston, the firm is widely regarded as a leader in the industry, entrusted with crafting exceptional experiences that range from intimate weddings and destination events to high-profile fundraisers, non-profit galas and cultural milestones.

Driven by a deep commitment to creativity, precision, and discretion, Rafanelli Events leads with vision and purpose—setting the tone for the event industry through its artistry and innovation. With a client portfolio that includes Fortune 500 families, cultural institutions, and global public figures, the firm continues to redefine what is possible in modern celebration.

About Waterford

Established in 1783 in Waterford, Ireland, the Penrose family had the vision of creating the finest quality crystal drinkware and decorative objects. Almost 250 years later, honing a mastery of technique passed from generation to generation, Waterford's elite craftsmanship, precision skills, and artistic excellence continues to produce the world's most desirable luxury crystal. Enjoyed by enthusiasts around the world, Waterford has graced the hands of royalty, presidents, music icons and sporting legends.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines providing fresh meals in response to crises. Applying their model of quick action, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real time, WCK has served more than 450 million nourishing meals around the world.

About The Lower Eastside Girls Club

Since 1996, the Lower Eastside Girls Club has created a safe space of "Joy, Power, Possibility" where young people can dream big, find their passions, and connect to peers and careers through free, year-round programming and mentoring. In 2022, we launched our Center for Wellbeing & Happiness, expanding our mission and service population to offer wellness services with a healing-centered approach to all generations and genders on the Lower East Side.

