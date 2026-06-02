The Epicurean Passport Weekend Returns for Its Sixth Year to Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, the region's most storied property and Aspen's social hub since 1889, will once again welcome guests for its sixth annual Epicurean Passport Weekend, an extraordinary showcase of world-class culinary experiences and dynamic partnerships Post this

"We are pleased to welcome back Epicurean Passport, a beloved tradition at our historic property, inviting guests to experience a dynamic weekend shaped by leading culinary talent and innovators in food and beverage," says Stephane Lacroix, general manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection. "The weekend blends the key elements that define Hotel Jerome: world-class culinary offerings, distinctive design, bespoke partnerships, and a passionate community. We're proud to highlight Aspen as a leading epicurean destination during one of its defining culinary weekends, with Epicurean Passport at the center of it all."

The stage is set for an unforgettable weekend, as Rafanelli Events, the renowned event design and production firm celebrated for crafting extraordinary experiences for discerning clients around the world, returns for its fourth year as creative partner. Rafanelli Events will once again lead the design and guest experience, transforming various areas of the property for each event.

"Hotel Jerome is a property that already tells a story the moment you walk through the door, and Epicurean Passport Weekend is our opportunity to deepen that narrative through design. Now in our fourth year as creative partner, we approach each space not as a backdrop but as a character in the experience itself. Every detail, from opening night to the intimate dinner settings within Prospect, is an intentional expression of the spirit of Aspen and the legacy of this remarkable property. We are proud to help bring this weekend to life in a way that feels both singular and true to the Hotel Jerome tradition," said Bryan Rafanelli, Founder of Rafanelli Events.

The Epicurean Passport weekend begins on Thursday, June 18, with a vibrant open-air Farmer's Market in Hotel Jerome's courtyard, reimagined into a chef's market-style tasting experience. Guests will enjoy passed bites from three celebrated Auberge Collection chefs — Anthony Stagnaro of Bear at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection in Napa, Cornelis Suhr of White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection in Maine, and Michel DeCicco of Linnette's at The Dunlin, Auberge Collection in South Carolina. The evening will include live music by Feeding Giants, alongside partners including Kemo Sabe & GRIT Tequila, Aero, Laurent-Perrier, Shafer Vineyards, Woody Creek Distillers, Clos du Val, WaterOuai, Deja Nu and The Farm Collaborative.

The festivities continue on Friday, June 19, with an immersive tasting experience and masterclass led by Felix Roasting Co., featuring a guided filter coffee flight of rare specialty selections, paired with delectable pastries from the Hotel Jerome culinary team. The afternoon continues with a tasting experience and celebration of the legacy of the Judgment of Paris, marking fifty years since the landmark tasting that transformed the global perception of California wine. To honor the milestone, participating wineries will pour library vintages and current releases, offering guests the opportunity to explore each wine's evolution over time. Wine partners include Freemark Abbey, Chateau Montelena, Domaine Leflaive, Clos du Val, Heitz Cellars, Mayacamas, and Ridge Vineyards.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, Hotel Jerome's after-hours programming comes alive with a pair of spirited experiences. From 6 to 9 p.m., Felix After Hours transforms Felix Roasting Co. with a DJ, Belvedere cocktails and espresso martinis, welcoming walk-ins with no ticket required. Later, legendary cocktail institution Death & Co. takes over Bad Harriet for a two-night residency, bringing its signature approach to cocktails, hospitality and atmosphere through expertly crafted drinks featuring LALO Tequila.

As the evening unfolds, Night of SHE celebrates female talent across the culinary landscape, bringing together four pioneering chefs: James Beard Awards finalist Daisy Ryan of Bell's in Los Alamos; Melissa Perello of Frances and Octavia; Suzanne Tracht of Jar; and Sofia Cortina, named Latin America's Best Pastry Chef in 2020. Together, they will present a multi-course menu that highlights each chef's individual perspective while creating a cohesive dining experience. Thoughtfully paired wines from women-led producers, including Laurent-Perrier, Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Quintessa, Faust Wines, The Macklowe, and Casa Dragones Tequila, served in Waterford crystal, further elevate the experience. Set within the elegant surroundings of Prospect at Hotel Jerome, the evening blends storytelling, innovation and connection.

The Tasting Library continues on Saturday, June 20, with a series of thoughtfully designed tastings celebrating wine, spirits, and culinary craftsmanship. Estate Director Jen Beloz of Flowers Vineyards & Winery will guide guests through the pioneering expressions of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Sonoma Coast, while Petrossian and Laurent-Perrier host a refined caviar-and-champagne masterclass featuring curated Grand Siècle cuvées. Domaine Faiveley and Hudson Valley Farms explore the connection between vineyard and farm through an intimate tasting, while Casa Dragones and Manolo Vega host an exclusive pairing experience in Bad Harriet, bringing together sipping tequila and premium cigars.

The weekend builds to a one-night-only dinner, The Winner's Table, on Saturday evening with the Season 23 winner of Bravo's "Top Chef". This exclusive culinary experience is a luxury, real-world extension of the season, featuring a refined menu highlighting the chef's winning dishes and distinctive point of view, elevated with crystal by Waterford. This intimate single-seating dinner set within Prospect gives guests a rare opportunity to taste the very best of the winner's Season 23 flavors and engage with the chef in a personal setting.

On Sunday, June 21, the weekend closes with a sun-drenched, garden-side Recovery Brunch that's equal parts indulgent and effortless. Not famous but known PopUp Bagels joins forces with Petrossian Caviar for a playful and luxurious twist on the classic bagel-and-schmear with signature touches. Set against the serene backdrop of Hotel Jerome's Courtyard with unimpeded views of Aspen Mountain, this finale offers the perfect way to savor the weekend's final moments. Partners include Waterford, Grounded Wine Co., Poggio Costa Prosecco, LALO Tequila, and Tito's Vodka.

Beyond singular culinary moments, Epicurean Passport Weekend unfolds as a series of immersive, weekend-long experiences that invite guests to explore the full spectrum of flavor, artistry and ambiance that defines Hotel Jerome. From the opulent Tasting Library—an exceptional pairing experience hosted in the hotel's Wheeler Room in partnership with Waterford—to a lineup of thoughtfully designed activations, the weekend unfolds in luxurious layers. On Friday and Saturday afternoons, the Sky Terrace Caviar, Champagne & Cocktails experience invites guests to indulge in the world's finest caviar, paired with artfully crafted cocktails from Casa Dragones Tequila and elegant pours of bubbles, all set against the dramatic alpine backdrop of Aspen Mountain from the hotel's fourth-floor terrace. Each moment is designed to engage the senses, foster meaningful connection, and bring the spirit of Epicurean Passport Weekend to life in every corner of the property.

To find more details on the Epicurean Passport and to check availability, please visit: www.auberge.com/hoteljerome/experiences/epicurean-passport-weekend/. Please note, this passport is only valid for Hotel Jerome programming and is not affiliated with the Aspen Food & Wine Classic.

Hotel Jerome will also have selected programming available a la carte with event tickets available online. Limited tickets are available and more information along with a full breakdown of events can be found on Hotel Jerome's website.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 137-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, lauded as an Aspen institution; Michelin Guide-recommended Prospect; the après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; the sultry underground speakeasy, Bad Harriet; the award-winning Yarrow spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; a ski concierge; and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Aspen Mountain.

For more information: auberge.com/hotel-jerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin Group portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

About The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ignite human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve society's greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, DC and has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, as well as an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

About Bravo / "Top Chef"

Now in its landmark 20th year, Bravo's Emmy, James Beard and Critics' Choice Award-winning series "Top Chef" is back for Season 23 airing Monday nights on Bravo and next day on Peacock. Host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons welcome 15 rising chefs as they face high-pressure challenges across Charlotte, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, all vying for the ultimate title of "Top Chef." The chefs must showcase their culinary expertise, originality, and endurance as they face off in high-stakes challenges showcasing the regional history, diverse cultural flavors, and rich agricultural bounty across the Carolinas. Throughout the competition series, the judges are joined by an esteemed culinary panel of guest judges, "Top Chef" alumni and notable diners.

About Rafanelli Events

Founded in 1996 by Bryan Rafanelli, Rafanelli Events is a premier event planning and design firm known for producing some of the world's most extraordinary celebrations. With offices in New York City, Palm Beach, and Boston, the firm is widely regarded as a leader in the industry, entrusted with crafting exceptional experiences that range from intimate weddings and destination events to high-profile fundraisers, non-profit galas and cultural milestones.

Driven by a deep commitment to creativity, precision, and discretion, Rafanelli Events leads with vision and purpose—setting the tone for the event industry through its artistry and innovation. With a client portfolio that includes Fortune 500 families, cultural institutions, and global public figures, the firm continues to redefine what is possible in modern celebration.

For more information, please visit www.rafanellievents.com.

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Media Contact

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SOURCE Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection