The EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA) to Attend the Global Plastics Summit 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 11-12

EPS-IA is looking forward to learning more about how plastic pollution policies can be applied at the global level. Our industry hopes to bring forward ideas on how these policies can be embraced with a scientific approach, that enhances outcomes and avoids unintended consequences. Tweet this

The EPS-IA Executive Director, Betsy Bowers, and the Director of Advocacy and Regulatory Affairs, Walter Reiter, will attend the Global Plastics Summit and have issued the following statement:

"With the release of the zero draft before the Summit, participants will have the opportunity to engage in more concrete discussions on the outlined policy options, facilitating a more meaningful exchange of ideas and opinions, and moving the process into a feasibility analysis stage.

Plastic pollution is a serious issue that requires innovative solutions that can be successfully implemented within the complex need set of the UN member states. With the breadth of policy options proposed, we will be encouraging stakeholders to begin looking at the application and use of recognized sustainability assessment tools like life cycle impact studies, recycled content certification, and greenhouse gas equivalencies.

EPS-IA is looking forward to learning more about how plastic pollution policies can be applied at the global level. Our industry hopes to bring forward ideas on how these policies can be embraced with a scientific approach, that enhances outcomes and avoids unintended consequences."

The Summit is taking place in advance of the UNEP Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastics Pollution's (UNEP-INC) third session in November 2023. During these sessions, member states, environmental groups, and industry organizations will engage in discussions and may offer input on what should be taken into the UNEP's consideration as the ILBI is further developed, and subsequently voted on in 2024.

EPS applications maintain an essential role in key industries including packaging, construction, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, and food service, among others. Applications such as medical packaging, protective gear, refrigeration components, and car seats are all made using EPS. The integrity of these functions to meet global distribution needs and support community infrastructure must be maintained while ensuring minimal environmental impacts and optimized end-of-life management.

Despite common misperceptions, the EPS industry has maintained long standing efforts which demonstrate the high recycling efficacy for EPS applications, that continue to show consistent growth and strong market support. In 2020, recycling for EPS transportation packaging applications exceeded 65,000 tons, representing a 42.6% recycling rate for residential and commercial waste in North America.

EPS-IA advocates for the responsible use of EPS, as well as research-backed solutions and policies that will positively benefit the environmental and the economy.

For more information about EPS-IA, visit http://www.epsindustry.org.

View EPS-IA's informational video, "What is EPS?" here.

ABOUT EPS-IA

The EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA) is the North American trade association for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry. Our members – more than 50 small businesses located in 44 states – manufacture EPS foam insulation used in building and construction and EPS protective packaging for consumer goods including appliances, electronics, pharmaceuticals, furniture, and other products. EPS is a versatile, lightweight material — 98 percent air —that supports a diverse range of industries and significant sectors of our national economy.

ABOUT UNEP-INC PLASTICS TREATY

In March 2022 at the UN Environment Assembly, a historic resolution was adopted to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. The resolution requested the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to convene an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop the instrument, which is to be based on a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastic, including its production, design, and disposal. The INC began its work during the second half of 2022, with the ambition to complete negotiations by the end of 2024. The third session (INC-3) is now scheduled from 13 to 19 November 2023 at the UNEP Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. Ahead of INC-3, UNEP has released the first iteration of the treaty text, otherwise known as the Zero Draft.

Media Contact

James DeMarco, EPS-IA, 9083281060, [email protected], www.epsindustry.org

SOURCE EPS-IA