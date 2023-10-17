The Equality Equation Live Broadcast "The Frazier Hour" Podcast On Their YouTube Channel

You were wrong Tweet this

Frazier's extensive background in banking allows him to bring a unique perspective to the alleged lender liability issue involving Fulton Bank and a black-owned construction firm. As a seasoned professional who has witnessed firsthand the struggles minorities face in securing loans and accessing fair lending practices, Frazier aims to hold financial institutions accountable.

In the debut episode of "The Frazier Hour," Frazier dissects the allegations delving into the details surrounding the alleged mistreatment of a black-owned construction firm and the lender's potential liability. This captivating podcast offers listeners a comprehensive analysis of the situation, revealing the complexities within the construction industry and the specific challenges faced by minority entrepreneurs.

With his podcast, Frazier hopes to spark a broader dialogue about the systemic biases that often hinder minority businesses, particularly in the Baltimore-DC region. By amplifying these issues and giving voice to the marginalized, Frazier's goal is to create lasting change within the industry, fostering an environment where minority-owned businesses can thrive without unnecessary obstacles.

As "The Frazier Hour" gains momentum and attracts listeners from various spheres, Frazier's expertise and dedication to the cause are invaluable resources for those seeking to understand and address the disparities faced by minority entrepreneurs. His unwavering commitment to the Baltimore-DC area's minority business community is truly inspirational, and through this podcast, Frazier is paving the way for a future where all businesses, regardless of race or ethnicity, can realize their full potential.

Tune in to "The Frazier Hour" on Equality Equation's YouTube Channel to join the conversation, stay informed, and become a catalyst for change in the pursuit of achieving true equality within the business world.

Media Contact

Pless Jones Jr, Equality Equation, 1 4434632003, [email protected], www.e2equation.com

SOURCE Equality Equation