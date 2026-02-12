THE ERA OF THE "BLIND VOW" IS OVER: "The Corporate Prenup™ - Where Work is a Relationship" Docuseries Premiering Feb 14 to Counter Record 2026 Layoffs and AI Displacement

"With hiring at record lows and layoffs at a 17-year high, saying 'I do' in the dark is a failure. The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship isn't about planning to fail; it's about agreeing to succeed and ending the Resume Black Hole and Misalignment Tax through radical transparency." Post this

"We are tired of seeing elite talent and great companies say 'I do' in the dark," says Michael D. Brown. "In a market where hiring plans have hit a record low and layoffs have hit a 17-year high, the 'Blind Vow' is no longer a risk—it is a failure of architecture. The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship isn't about planning to fail; it's about agreeing to succeed. On February 14, we are bringing radical transparency to the global professional community to end the Resume Black Hole, stop the Unexpected Layoff, and defeat the Silent Enemy of Opaqueness that fuels the Misalignment Tax once and for all."

The Corporate Prenup™ provides a 360-degree roadmap to navigate this high-volatility economy:

For Candidates: In the "Dwindling Door" economy, the average applicant has only a 0.4% chance of being hired through a traditional online application. This series provides the strategy to break that statistic and escape the Resume Black Hole, transitioning from an invisible data point to an intentional partner through a defined personal brand.

For Employers: Stop paying the 75% "Misalignment Tax" on preventable turnover. In a market where hiring plans are at an all-time low, this framework provides the definitive competitive advantage to attract and retain top-performing talent by replacing the "Transactional Lottery" with Partnership Architecture.

For Employees: Protect your personal brand from being commoditized by generic role descriptions or AI displacement. Architect a trajectory where your market value and rewards remain in lockstep with the value you create and deliver, ending the era of the Unexpected Layoff.

The docuseries officially premieres on Valentine's Day, marking the shift from transactional hiring to Mutually Profitable Relationships. In a world of dwindling opportunities, those who architect their partnerships will own the future.

About Michael D. Brown

Michael D. Brown is a Global Human Capital Strategist, Coach, Executive Search Expert, and former Fortune 50 Executive. Currently serving as the Senior Managing Partner at Global Recruiters of Buckhead and a member of the Forbes Human Resource Council, he is the award-winning author of Fresh Passion - Get A Brand or Die a Generic; Fresh Customer Service - Treat The Employee as #1 and the Customer as #2 and you will get customers for life; and Fresh Passion Leadership. Brown architects the strategic methodology of Unlocking and Unleashing World-Class Talent to Enable Ultimate Potential for the Individual and Organization. His latest project, "The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship," is a clinical response to the systemic volatility of the 2026 labor market.

