THE ERA OF THE "BLIND VOW" IS OVER: "The Corporate Prenup™ - Where Work is a Relationship" Docuseries Premiering Feb 14 to Counter Record 2026 Layoffs and AI Displacement

Following a week of record-breaking layoff data and the lowest hiring plans since 2009, human capital strategist Michael D. Brown will premiere the LinkedIn-exclusive docuseries, "The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship," this Saturday, February 14. Amidst 108,435 job cuts in January alone, this launch provides the clinical architecture needed to defeat the "Silent Enemy of Opaqueness" paralyzing the global workforce. By replacing the "Transactional Lottery" with Partnership Architecture, the series provides a roadmap for candidates to escape the "0.4% Resume Black Hole," employees to avoid the "Unexpected Layoff," and employers to eliminate the "75% Misalignment Tax" on preventable turnover.
ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael D. Brown, Global Human Capital Strategist, former Fortune 50 Executive, and member of the Forbes Human Resource Council, today announced the upcoming global premiere of the LinkedIn-exclusive docuseries "The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship."
The launch serves as a clinical intervention for a U.S. labor market defined by the "Dwindling Door" effect. According to January 2026 data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, job cuts surged to 108,435—the highest January total since the Great Recession—while hiring plans plummeted to an all-time record low of 5,306. With AI displacement accounting for 7% of January's layoffs, the traditional employment model has collapsed into a high-stakes "Transactional Lottery."
"We are tired of seeing elite talent and great companies say 'I do' in the dark," says Michael D. Brown. "In a market where hiring plans have hit a record low and layoffs have hit a 17-year high, the 'Blind Vow' is no longer a risk—it is a failure of architecture. The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship isn't about planning to fail; it's about agreeing to succeed. On February 14, we are bringing radical transparency to the global professional community to end the Resume Black Hole, stop the Unexpected Layoff, and defeat the Silent Enemy of Opaqueness that fuels the Misalignment Tax once and for all."
The Corporate Prenup™ provides a 360-degree roadmap to navigate this high-volatility economy:
- For Candidates: In the "Dwindling Door" economy, the average applicant has only a 0.4% chance of being hired through a traditional online application. This series provides the strategy to break that statistic and escape the Resume Black Hole, transitioning from an invisible data point to an intentional partner through a defined personal brand.
- For Employers: Stop paying the 75% "Misalignment Tax" on preventable turnover. In a market where hiring plans are at an all-time low, this framework provides the definitive competitive advantage to attract and retain top-performing talent by replacing the "Transactional Lottery" with Partnership Architecture.
- For Employees: Protect your personal brand from being commoditized by generic role descriptions or AI displacement. Architect a trajectory where your market value and rewards remain in lockstep with the value you create and deliver, ending the era of the Unexpected Layoff.
The docuseries officially premieres on Valentine's Day, marking the shift from transactional hiring to Mutually Profitable Relationships. In a world of dwindling opportunities, those who architect their partnerships will own the future.
The premiere of The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship launches
February 14, 2026, exclusively on LinkedIn.
Join the global dialogue and witness the premiere on LinkedIn.
About Michael D. Brown
Michael D. Brown is a Global Human Capital Strategist, Coach, Executive Search Expert, and former Fortune 50 Executive. Currently serving as the Senior Managing Partner at Global Recruiters of Buckhead and a member of the Forbes Human Resource Council, he is the award-winning author of Fresh Passion - Get A Brand or Die a Generic; Fresh Customer Service - Treat The Employee as #1 and the Customer as #2 and you will get customers for life; and Fresh Passion Leadership. Brown architects the strategic methodology of Unlocking and Unleashing World-Class Talent to Enable Ultimate Potential for the Individual and Organization. His latest project, "The Corporate Prenup™ – Where Work is a Relationship," is a clinical response to the systemic volatility of the 2026 labor market.
