The ERES Capital Team Launches Programmatic Investment Platform

Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES Capital noted, "The GP programmatic vehicle will allow investors to realize the economics of a general partner and participate in the full pipeline the company has to offer, while the LP investments will allow for a well-balanced passive return."

The ERES Capital team brings over 125 years of collective experience in developing opportunistic real estate projects. The firm's principals have overseen more than $3 billion in real estate investments, collaborating with institutional and family offices, leading hotel brands, and numerous Fortune 500 companies.

ABOUT ERES CAPITAL

A division of ERES Companies, ERES Capital delivers unique private equity investment and development opportunities to partners and investors. Our emphasis is on mining off-market investments that provide maximum returns across a variety of commercial real estate product types including hospitality, healthcare, multifamily, industrial, and education. For more information, visit www.erescapital.com.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

