The Ethics and Compliance Initiative and Compliance Week Name Maurice L. Crescenzi, Jr. President of Combined Business

"I have been part of the Compliance Week and ECI communities for decades, seeing firsthand the role these trusted organizations play in shaping global ethics and compliance discourse and in helping practitioners enhance their approach to managing risk, ethics, and compliance," said Crescenzi. Post this

Crescenzi's appointment positions ECI Compliance Week to accelerate its strategic priorities across news and intelligence, research, benchmarking, credentialing, events, and membership, including the continued expansion of the HQP benchmarking platform and LPEC professional credentialing program. With Crescenzi leading ECI Compliance Week, Verdian will accelerate its investment in strategic partnerships, new products, and AI governance leadership for the ethics and compliance profession.

"Maurice brings a rare combination of leadership-level practitioner experience, commercial discipline, and genuine standing across the profession," said Lindstrom. "With his strong leadership style, deep subject-matter knowledge, and professional network, he is exactly the leader to evolve our trusted ecosystem and expand our global reach."

"I have been part of the Compliance Week and ECI communities for decades, seeing firsthand the role these trusted organizations play in shaping global ethics and compliance discourse and in helping practitioners enhance their approach to managing risk, ethics, and compliance," said Crescenzi. "I am thrilled to help lead this organization into its next chapter as the world's pre-eminent platform for news and intelligence, research, benchmarking, credentialing, events, and membership."

Crescenzi will make his first public appearance as President of ECI Compliance Week at Compliance Week National 2026, where he will join industry leaders on the main stage. The conference takes place May 6 to 8 at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

About ECI and Compliance Week

ECI and Compliance Week serve corporate compliance, ethics, legal, audit, and risk professionals globally through research, benchmarking, credentialing, media, and live programming. Learn more at complianceweek.com and eci-insights.com.

Media Contact

James Lindstrom, Verdian Insights, 1 (617) 297-8409, [email protected], www.verdianinsights.com

SOURCE Verdian Insights