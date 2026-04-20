The Ethics and Compliance Initiative and Compliance Week Name Maurice L. Crescenzi, Jr. President of Combined Business

Veteran chief ethics and compliance officer, big four consultant, and educator to lead the organization as risk and compliance leaders navigate an increasingly volatile and faster-changing era
GREENWICH, CT, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ethics and Compliance Initiative and Compliance Week (ECI Compliance Week), both part of Verdian Insights, today announced the appointment of Maurice L. Crescenzi, Jr. as President, effective May 1, 2026. Joining from Moody's Corporation, Crescenzi will oversee the ECI Compliance Week businesses, which, together, form the cornerstone of Verdian's trusted ecosystem for enterprise risk. Crescenzi will report to James Lindstrom, CEO of Verdian Insights.
With a diverse and dynamic career that spans more than three decades, Crescenzi previously held senior ethics and compliance leadership roles within the Altria family of companies, Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals, and the DeVry Education Group. He has also led the ethics and compliance consulting practices at KPMG, Grant Thornton, and FTI Consulting. And for nearly two decades, Crescenzi has served as a graduate-level adjunct professor teaching business ethics and compliance courses at Rutgers University and Montclair State University.
Crescenzi's appointment positions ECI Compliance Week to accelerate its strategic priorities across news and intelligence, research, benchmarking, credentialing, events, and membership, including the continued expansion of the HQP benchmarking platform and LPEC professional credentialing program. With Crescenzi leading ECI Compliance Week, Verdian will accelerate its investment in strategic partnerships, new products, and AI governance leadership for the ethics and compliance profession.
"Maurice brings a rare combination of leadership-level practitioner experience, commercial discipline, and genuine standing across the profession," said Lindstrom. "With his strong leadership style, deep subject-matter knowledge, and professional network, he is exactly the leader to evolve our trusted ecosystem and expand our global reach."
"I have been part of the Compliance Week and ECI communities for decades, seeing firsthand the role these trusted organizations play in shaping global ethics and compliance discourse and in helping practitioners enhance their approach to managing risk, ethics, and compliance," said Crescenzi. "I am thrilled to help lead this organization into its next chapter as the world's pre-eminent platform for news and intelligence, research, benchmarking, credentialing, events, and membership."
Crescenzi will make his first public appearance as President of ECI Compliance Week at Compliance Week National 2026, where he will join industry leaders on the main stage. The conference takes place May 6 to 8 at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
About ECI and Compliance Week
ECI and Compliance Week serve corporate compliance, ethics, legal, audit, and risk professionals globally through research, benchmarking, credentialing, media, and live programming. Learn more at complianceweek.com and eci-insights.com.
Media Contact
James Lindstrom, Verdian Insights, 1 (617) 297-8409, [email protected], www.verdianinsights.com
SOURCE Verdian Insights
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