The European Commission's Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space Launches Its Space Career Launchpad, Powered by SmartJobBoard

Powered by SmartJobBoard, the new Space Career Launchpad platform helps local university students and recent graduates find internships and entry-level employment opportunities with leading companies and organizations within the European space sector.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) of the European Commission, has launched its new Space Career Launchpad. Powered by SmartJobBoard, the new online careers platform helps local university students and recent graduates find internships and entry-level employment opportunities with leading companies and organizations within the European space sector.

"The Space Career Launchpad, powered by SmartJobBoard, is set to be a transformative platform that will support the growth of the European space sector by providing invaluable opportunities, resources and training for emerging talent," said SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov. "We're proud to collaborate with DG DEFIS and contribute to a project that will play a key role in fostering the next generation of Europe's space industry leaders and aligns with our mission to empower job seekers and industry professionals alike."

The Space Career Launchpad is helping to bridge the gap between the next generation of Europe's space leaders and leading space companies in the European Union. It offers a comprehensive suite of features and benefits for students, graduates and organizations within the space industry. For students and graduates, the platform provides an online job platform to find internships and entry-level jobs, supports completing internships in the space industry through an internship voucher, and provides access to an education directory featuring resources focused on space across the EU. For organizations, the Space Career Launchpad facilitates job advertisement to reach the next generation of European space talent by providing a media toolkit to maximize visibility and engagement with employment opportunities and a central platform to advertise opportunities, tailored to specific skill needs and open positions.

To learn more about the Space Career Launchpad, visit https://starseu.net/spacecareer/. To see the site's job board, visit https://spacecareers.starseu.net/.

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/.

