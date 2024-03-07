The Everglades Foundation Announces Statewide Multimedia Campaign In Support Of EAA Reservoir

A healthy Everglades supports tourism, real estate, outdoor recreation, and other industries that drive Florida's economy. Post this

Instead, this water should be cleaned and sent south to the Everglades and Florida Bay, where it is needed. The EAA Reservoir is the only Everglades restoration project that will enable lake water to be stored, cleaned, and sent south where it belongs.

"We faced these discharges in 2013, 2016, and 2018. This continues to happen, and the urgency to build and operate the reservoir is critical," said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation. "We must ensure the completion of the EAA Reservoir because a healthy Everglades supports tourism, real estate, outdoor recreation, and other industries that drive Florida's economy."

"Everglades restoration has received bipartisan support in both Washington, D.C. and Tallahassee since the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan was authorized by Congress in 2000," added Eikenberg. "The most significant project within that plan – the EAA Reservoir – is under construction because America's Everglades is a unifying issue. The Everglades Foundation looks forward to working with all decision-makers to continue the essential funding necessary to build the reservoir and curb these harmful discharges in the future."

The TV ads are airing on the east and west coasts on NBC5 (WPTV-Palm Beach), CBS11 (WINK-Southwest Florida), and NBC2 (WBBH-Southwest Florida), as well as on CNN, FOX, and MSNBC via cable in Palm Beach, the Treasure Coast, and Southwest Florida. The Foundation's radio campaign continues to air on WQCS-FM and WQCP-FM (Treasure Coast), WGCU-FM (Southwest Florida), WLRN-FM (Miami), and WURN-AM (Miami).

