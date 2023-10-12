The Evolution of GLP-1s: Overcoming Clinical Development Challenges; Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The results of recent clinical trials have driven a resurgence in interest in their clinical and off-label use in both diabetic and non-diabetic obese populations. Tweet this

At the same time, the outcomes of these programs are broadening. Comorbid steatotic liver disease endpoints are becoming increasingly important in obesity trials — the role of GLP-1s (including dual and triple agonists) as primary or co-therapy for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is creating an increasing need for effective pre-screening strategies to pre-identify potential participants. Further, recent data has shown a decrease in cardiovascular risk in obese, non-diabetic patients treated with Semaglutide.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how the successful development of GLP-1 agonists in this rapidly evolving clinical landscape will require the historical lessons learned in the management of patients on these drugs to be applied in these new therapeutic populations, and the specific medical and operational challenges presented in clinical trial delivery, including but not limited to:

The importance of continuing to ensure the mitigation of early withdrawals due to gastrointestinal (GI) side effects

Strategies to pre-identify and enroll targeted patients while navigating the increasing competition for suitable patients in these new populations

The challenge of ensuring patient access and diversity

Panelists will share their insights and recommended strategies gleaned from 25+ years of clinical and research experience in diabetes and metabolic disease to better equip the attendees to meet the future demands for the successful conduct of GLP-1 studies in today's rapidly evolving clinical landscape.

Join the following experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific: Graham Ellis, MD, Executive Director, Medical Science and Strategy; Vijay Shivaswamy, Medical Director, Pharmacovigilance; and Eling Gaines, Oversight Director, Cardiovascular, Metabolic and Critical Care, for the live webinar on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Evolution of GLP-1s: Overcoming Clinical Development Challenges.

