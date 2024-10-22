The Evolution of Sports: CFOs and Tech Experts Unveil Innovations at FATE

"The TechStack of Sport is reshaping everything—from team performance and player health to fan engagement and stadium experiences—driving the future of sports innovation." Post this

From advanced data analytics to artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive fan experiences, technology is revolutionizing how we interact with sports. The TechStack of Sport is reshaping everything—from team performance and player health to fan engagement and stadium experiences. At FATE, you'll discover how CFOs from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the Savannah Bananas, and USA Hockey are using cutting-edge technology to streamline their operations, create more personalized fan experiences, and drive business growth.

Angela Ruggiero will take center stage to reveal how sports leaders are leveraging tech to gain a competitive edge, providing a glimpse into the future of fan behavior, engagement, and innovation.

Key Highlights of Sports Technology:

Data-Driven Insights: Explore how advanced analytics are transforming performance metrics, helping teams and athletes make smarter, faster decisions.

AI in Sports: Learn how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing everything from scouting talent to optimizing in-game strategies.

Enhanced Fan Experiences: Discover how augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other interactive technologies are creating more immersive, personalized fan journeys that keep audiences engaged.

Financial Impacts of Innovation: Hear directly from CFOs on how integrating tech solutions drives both revenue growth and operational efficiency in a rapidly evolving market.

Keynote Speaker:

Angela Ruggiero, 4x Olympic Champion & Global Sports Strategist,

Angela is co-founder of Sports Innovation Lab, a trailblazing firm that uses data to analyze how sports organizations can stay ahead of the curve. As a world-class athlete turned business leader, Angela has been instrumental in helping organizations embrace technology to build stronger connections with fans and drive the future of sports.

Panel Discussion:

After Angela's keynote, join an exclusive panel featuring CFOs from the world of sports finance as they discuss the challenges and opportunities of driving technological innovation while managing the financial demands of today's sports landscape.

Panel Speakers:

Kelly Mahncke , CFO, USA Hockey

, CFO, Hockey Pauline Philippi , CFO, National Women's Soccer League

, CFO, National Women's Soccer League Tim Naddy , CFO, Savannah Bananas

Why You Can't Miss This Session:

Learn how sports organizations are using AI, data analytics, and immersive technology to revolutionize fan engagement.

Gain insights into the financial challenges of adopting new tech and how it's shaping business models.

Hear from industry experts on the future of fan behavior, as technology blurs the lines between the physical and digital fan experience.

Event Details:

Date: October 29-30, 2024

Location: Jacob Javits Convention Center, NYC, Theater 1

FATE is more than just an expo—it's a look into the future. Don't miss the opportunity to connect with finance leaders who are driving tech innovation in the sports world. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a finance professional, or a sports fan, this session will leave you inspired and ready to embrace the future of sports.

Register Now: Finance & Accounting Tech Expo - StrategicCFO360

Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is produced by Chief Executive companies the CFO Leadership Council and Strategic CFO360. Known for their engagement with the c-suite (CEOs, Board Members and CFOs), Chief Executive Group engages with over 300,000 senior executives through peer networks and research surveys.

Taking place October 29-30 | Jacob Javits Convention Center, NYC

Register: Finance & Accounting Tech Expo - StrategicCFO360

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council empowers senior financial executives through a collaborative and energetic community. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," it helps members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership. Owned by Chief Executive Group, it includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with over 2,500 members. CFO Leadership Council - CFO Leadership Council

About Strategic CFO360:

Delivers insight into the biggest issues facing CFOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews. StrategicCFO360 - StrategicCFO360

About Angela Ruggiero:

Angela Ruggiero is a leading figure in the global sports world, having served as an elite athlete, business leader, investor, and advisor. Ruggiero is a 4X Olympian and Gold Medalist for Team USA ice hockey, and is a Member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. She currently serves as chairperson and co-founder of Sports Innovation Lab, an insights, analytics, and data company that enables brands, properties, and retailers to improve targeted advertising, build more effective sponsorships, and enhance the consumer and fan experience. She has been named to Sports Business Journal's 40 Under 40 List, Forbes' Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Sport, and is a Member of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's Hall of Fame.

Media Contact

RD Whitney, FATE, 1 603.440.9332, [email protected], https://strategiccfo360.com/fate/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Strategic CFO360