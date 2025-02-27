The Evolving Global AI Regulatory Landscape: Recent Developments and Practical Insights for Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will examine the risk principles behind global regulatory changes and shed light on how the evolving AI regulatory landscape affects clinical trial workflows and data capture, with a focus on patient safety, data accuracy and overall efficiency in clinical development. Post this

The speakers will examine the risk principles behind global regulatory changes and shed light on how the evolving AI regulatory landscape affects clinical trial workflows and data capture, with a focus on patient safety, data accuracy and overall efficiency in clinical development.

The webinar will include a discussion about Clario's AI Responsible Use Principles, which provide an example of how to proactively address regulatory concerns in the clinical trials context and take steps to develop, implement and use AI in a way that is fair, transparent, safe and ethical.

Register for this webinar to understand the evolving AI regulatory landscape and drive innovation in clinical trials.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer; Lauren Misztal, Senior Vice President, General Counsel; and Marko Topalovic, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief AI Officer, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Evolving Global AI Regulatory Landscape: Recent Developments and Practical Insights for Clinical Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks