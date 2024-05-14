The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Brooke Hopkins, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations

"Brooke is an expert across a vast array of corporate governance, but more importantly, she is deeply compassionate, incredibly strong and an inspirational leader," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"Brooke is an expert across a vast array of corporate governance, but more importantly, she is deeply compassionate, incredibly strong and an inspirational leader," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "EWA is about building a strong sisterhood to grow professionally and personally. Brooke and her accomplishments complement our group. We are delighted to have her join us."

Jerry Dent, Managing Director and Americas Practice Leader of A&M's Disputes and Investigations said, "Brooke's exceptional qualities as a leader in high-profile, complex matters and her commitment to mentoring her colleagues make her an excellent selection for the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA). Brooke consistently shows willingness to share her experiences and collaborate with other professionals in the industry and we are proud to have her on the A&M team. She represents A&M's commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion as guided by our core values.

Prior to joining A&M, Ms. Hopkins spent 18 years with AlixPartners in Dallas, serving most recently as Partner and Managing Director. She oversaw global and domestic ESG, corporate investigations and compliance, and risk engagements for multinational companies. She is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Master Analyst in Financial Forensics (MAFF), Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP), a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), and has the Oxford Sustainable Corporations Certificate.

Ms. Hopkins serves on the Law360 Compliance Editorial Board and was named as a Who's Who Legal Forensic Accountant in 2023 and 2024. Ms. Hopkins serves as the Global Co-chair of Partnerships & Special Projects and serves on the Dallas Chapter Advisory Board of the Women's White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA).

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

