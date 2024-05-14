The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Brooke Hopkins, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces that after an expansive search and in-depth interview process, Brooke Hopkins, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Disputes and Investigations in Dallas, in 2024 was selected into EWA as an exceptional woman leader.
LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces that Brooke Hopkins, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Disputes and Investigations in Dallas, in 2024 was selected into EWA. With more than 25 years of financial advisory and strategic consulting experience, Ms. Hopkins has conducted governance diligence across environmental, health, and safety measures. She specializes in complex investigations and compliance. Her primary areas of concentration are regulatory and environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance and risk programming, internal controls remediation, compliance monitorships, and global and internal investigations.
Ms. Hopkins has in-depth experience developing innovative solutions for corporate compliance and ESG monitoring and has worked on-site with matters involving foreign companies and subsidiaries in North America, South America, Asia, Middle East, and Europe. She has worked with clients across various industries, including leisure and hospitality, high tech, retail, transportation, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, oil and gas, insurance, public sector, financial services, and media and entertainment.
"Brooke is an expert across a vast array of corporate governance, but more importantly, she is deeply compassionate, incredibly strong and an inspirational leader," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "EWA is about building a strong sisterhood to grow professionally and personally. Brooke and her accomplishments complement our group. We are delighted to have her join us."
Jerry Dent, Managing Director and Americas Practice Leader of A&M's Disputes and Investigations said, "Brooke's exceptional qualities as a leader in high-profile, complex matters and her commitment to mentoring her colleagues make her an excellent selection for the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA). Brooke consistently shows willingness to share her experiences and collaborate with other professionals in the industry and we are proud to have her on the A&M team. She represents A&M's commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion as guided by our core values.
Prior to joining A&M, Ms. Hopkins spent 18 years with AlixPartners in Dallas, serving most recently as Partner and Managing Director. She oversaw global and domestic ESG, corporate investigations and compliance, and risk engagements for multinational companies. She is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Master Analyst in Financial Forensics (MAFF), Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP), a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), and has the Oxford Sustainable Corporations Certificate.
Ms. Hopkins serves on the Law360 Compliance Editorial Board and was named as a Who's Who Legal Forensic Accountant in 2023 and 2024. Ms. Hopkins serves as the Global Co-chair of Partnerships & Special Projects and serves on the Dallas Chapter Advisory Board of the Women's White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA).
The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/
Follow us on Facebook
Media Contact
Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Alliance, 3106781499, [email protected], www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com
SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance
Share this article