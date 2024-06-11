The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Courtney Wright, CEO and Owner, Gemini Builds It! and Showcase Acrylics

"Courtney is a driven entrepreneur with grit, a vision and the leaderships skills to achieve her dreams," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO. Post this

"Courtney is a driven entrepreneur with grit, a vision and the leaderships skills to achieve her dreams," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO. "Her willingness to learn, explore and share with deep connections is why we are thrilled she is joining EWA!"

"The Journey to your complete Success and Fulfillment revolves around the skills you have and your network. The EWA network of women is unparalleled," says Ms. Wright.

In addition to seeking entrepreneurial opportunities, Ms. Wright developed a platform to share her highly sought-after business advice through Lady Boss Podcast by Courtney Wright. The modern-day guide to business offers listeners real conversations with other successful leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss failures, successes, and strategies.

She actively participates in non-profit work with her alma maters Lake Forest College and Lincoln School for Girls. She hosts quarterly meetings with the ladybosses to share her experience and wisdom, and recently wrote a book, The LADYBOSS BluePrint, which was her thank you note to all who have helped her along the journey.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

