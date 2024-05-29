The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Cristiana Salgado-Braga

"Cristiana's impact on the field of science reaches beyond leading multiple niche scientific advances and drug and therapy developments, by driving for business strategies that incorporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. Post this

Throughout her international career, she has leveraged her global professional network across the US, EU, Asia Pacific and LATAM; combined with academic networks from INSEAD (France) and Harvard Business Schools. As the Founder of CS&Bio Consulting, she now serves the biotech industry by advising the C-suite in pre-commercial companies on the critical levers for their pipeline strategy, evaluating launch initiatives, and performing risk assessments.

Prior to establishing her own consultancy, Ms. Salgado-Braga served as Global VP, Head of Rare Hematologic Diseases, for Sanofi Specialty Care, Cambridge, where she served as business lead for pipeline assets and strategic alliances. She also led the strategic overhaul of the Rare Hematology Portfolio, to deliver four years of double-digit growth to a portfolio with multiple assets in various lifecycle stages.

"Cristiana's impact on the field of science reaches beyond leading multiple niche scientific advances and drug and therapy developments, by driving for business strategies that incorporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "We are delighted to welcome Cristiana into EWA!"

"During my life journey, living in 10 countries across four continents, I have always been in a quest to find my true Sisterhood. Not merely a group of similar people, but one where the Ethos consists of a deep commitment to mutually elevate each other, far beyond mere professional goals. In EWA, I have arrived Home," said Ms. Salgado-Braga.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

