The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Jourdan Hathaway, Chief Marketing Officer, General Assembly

Hathaway refers to herself as a master de-dabbler – she analyzes the tools, processes, service offerings, and investments that creep up over the years to determine if there are things that need to be stopped to make way for more strategic focus and prioritization. She believes growth

requires a healthy dose of pruning along the way – sunsetting low-ROI initiatives that are taking up capital, time, and resources to fund better bets. Hathaway is fixated on the power of human connection, and she places a high value on resilience and authenticity.

"I'm thrilled to join EWA and be surrounded by such extraordinary women leaders who all have a spirit of generosity," said Hathaway. "The operating model for all domains in my life – personal and professional – is what I refer to as being 'DRIVEN' – Determined. Resilient. Influential. Vulnerable. Empathetic. Nimble. EWA's mentorship and guidance has been an accelerant for my growth."

"We welcome Jourdan to EWA! Her energy, curiosity, and drive to connect with and empower those around her is inspiring," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "She is passionate about the technical aspects of her expertise, but even more about the people side."

Previously, Hathaway served as Senior Vice President of Operations (Division COO) in the Online Program Management industry overseeing the functional areas across the full Student Lifecycle: marketing, enrollment, retention, product, academic services, operations, and change management (seven functions, over 800 colleagues across the globe, 55 job functions).

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the

EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

General Assembly is the leading talent and upskilling community that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, we have evolved into a center of excellence in training people

from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. Our global presence, hands-on instruction, and passionate alumni community give learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. As part of the Adecco Group and partner of premier talent solutions provider LHH, we are positioned to match the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: We put real skills to work. https://generalassemb.ly/

Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Alliance, 3106781499, [email protected] , www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

