The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Kellen Smith, Chief Operating Officer, 8020 Consulting

"We are delighted to welcome Kellen to EWA! She embodies the spirit of leadership in a way that stands out," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. Post this

"We are delighted to welcome Kellen to EWA! She embodies the spirit of leadership in a way that stands out," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "She has gained invaluable skills throughout her career, including being a D-1 college athlete, that set her path to being successful as a people and business leader. Each EWA is unique and brings valuable perspectives to our network and Kellen is no exception."

"I am thrilled to not only be a member of EWA but honored to give back through the CFO role and serving as a mentor to other executive women. EWA has been life changing in providing guidance and support both personally and professionally to help me excel and expand my opportunities. I am a happier, better version of myself since joining EWA and thankful to Larraine for her vision for this organization," said Ms. Smith.

Ms. Smith previously held the position of CFO & EVP Operations at Point B, a PE backed management consulting firm. Prior to that, she was the President (after previously serving as CFO) of U.S. Legal Support, a PE backed national litigation support services firm, where she successfully co-led the company through extensive growth including 25+ acquisitions and a private equity transaction. She began her career at Accenture.

In addition, Ms. Smith serves on the Board of Directors for the YMCA and serves in various Private Equity Advisory roles.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

Follow us on Facebook

Media Contact

Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Alliance, 3106781499, [email protected], www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance