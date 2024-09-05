The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Malika Begin, CEO and Founder of Begin Development

"We are thrilled to welcome Malika to EWA! Her dedication to helping organizations thrive in competitive environments and her knack for creating strategies that attract top talent and build essential skills is truly remarkable," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Malika to EWA! Her dedication to helping organizations thrive in competitive environments and her knack for creating strategies that attract top talent and build essential skills is truly remarkable," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "Malika's passion for both the technical and human sides of leadership makes her a transformative force in our community."

"Joining the Exceptional Women's Alliance is a pivotal moment. This isn't just another women's group—it's a powerhouse of influence and innovation. I'm energized by the chance to connect with and learn from these trailblazing women who are shaping the world. I'm ready to contribute, collaborate, and help build something truly extraordinary together!"

Malika has a rich background in leadership development, having built internal programs that successfully carried through mergers and acquisitions, from McBeard and Fullscreen Media to AT&T. After founding her consultancy, she earned her Master's in Organization Development from Pepperdine's Graziadio Business School, where she now also serves as an adjunct professor in the undergraduate programs. Her earlier experience includes directing international programs for students and faculty, producing reality television, and leading at the earliest stages of multiple start-ups. Malika's diverse background equips her with the skills to design impactful programs and guide organizations through significant growth and change.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

