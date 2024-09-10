The Exceptional Women Alliance announces selection of Mindy Mackenzie, independent consultant

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is thrilled to announce the selection of Mindy Mackenzie, a distinguished bestselling author and former CEO and board director, in 2024. After a rigorous selection process, Ms. Mackenzie has been recognized for her outstanding leadership and contributions.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is excited to announce that Mindy Mackenzie has been accepted into the organization for 2024. With a career dedicated to empowering leaders and businesses, Ms. Mackenzie's expertise and vision make her an exemplary addition to EWA.
As the Founder & Principal of MM Enterprises, Inc., Ms. Mackenzie provides strategic advisory services to top executives and CEOs. She is also the visionary behind "You First – An Integrative Leadership Summit," a retreat designed to offer transformative tools and strategies for personal and professional growth. Additionally, Ms. Mackenzie is the author of the Wall Street Journal Bestseller, The Courage Solution: The Power of Truth Telling with Your Boss, Peers, and Team.
Ms. Mackenzie's career as an executive and board director span nearly 30 years having held senior leadership roles at Wal-Mart Stores, Campbell Soup Company, Beam-Suntory and most recently as Partner and Managing Director of private-equity giant, The Carlyle Group. In that role she also served as CEO of one of Carlyle's consumer businesses in 2023 and 2024. Her service on numerous private and public boards underscores her extensive experience and leadership acumen.
"Mindy's ability to simplify complex leadership concepts into actionable strategies is truly inspiring," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "Her commitment to fostering success and her innovative approach make her a perfect fit for our community. We are thrilled to welcome Mindy to EWA!"
"I have enormous admiration for Larraine Segil and the members of the Exceptional Women's Alliance", said Mindy Mackenzie. "The opportunity to learn from and help other women grow in their lives, passions, and careers is something that has long been at the heart of what I do. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to join this group of amazing female leaders."
The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/
