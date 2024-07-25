The Exceptional Women Alliance congratulates Cecilia Aviles on being named Chief Executive Officer, LifeLong Medical Care

"Cecilia's journey from trauma nurse to executive is inspiring. EWA is proud to support her as she continues to make a profound impact," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"Cecilia's appointment as CEO of LifeLong Medical Care showcases her dedication to transforming healthcare. Her journey from trauma nurse to executive is inspiring. EWA is proud to support her as she continues to make a profound impact," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA.

In a letter to the LifeLong staff, Board Chair John L. Jenkins expressed his confidence in Ms. Aviles' abilities, stating, "Cecilia combines strategic and operational expertise with empathy and passion. She has a record of boldly reimagining the ways in which health systems operate to make better health even more accessible. The Board looks forward to collaborating with her to continue providing high-quality healthcare to our community."

Ms. Aviles shared her excitement about her new role, saying, "Leading an organization with such a rich legacy of service is a profound honor, and I am inspired by the shared values and commitment to excellence that define LifeLong's team. Starting my healthcare journey as a trauma nurse taught me that patients are our 'why.' As I transitioned into leadership roles to improve patient experience, access to care, and operations, patients' needs remained my guiding principle."

EWA is honored to include Ms. Aviles as one of our exceptional leaders and is confident that her vision for the future of LifeLong Medical Care will inspire and impact many. Her journey from a trauma nurse to a transformative healthcare leader is a testament to her dedication and passion for making a difference in the healthcare industry.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization

where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The lifelong program enables each leader to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their sisterhood of EWAs continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

Follow us on Facebook

About LifeLong Medical Care: Established in 1976, LifeLong Medical Care is a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing medical, dental, mental health, and urgent care to underserved communities in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties in San Francisco's East Bay region. For more information, visit LifeLong Medical Care.

Media Contact

Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Alliance, 310-678-1499, [email protected], https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance