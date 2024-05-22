The Exceptional Women Alliance congratulates Kim Kopetz on being named President and Chief Executive Officer, The Opus Group

The Exceptional Women Alliance congratulates Kim Kopetz, accepted in 2022 as an EWA, on being named President and Chief Executive Officer of The Opus Group.

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) congratulates Kim Kopetz, accepted in 2022 as an EWA, on being named President and Chief Executive Officer of The Opus Group, a global experiential agency. Ms. Kopetz began with the Opus Group in 1998, serving in multiple roles, including most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Kopetz has over 25 years of experience in corporate events and experiential brand marketing. During her tenure at The Opus Group, she has touched nearly every part of the business.

"We are thrilled that Kim has been selected as President and CEO for The Opus Group. She has dedicated her career to building the business with her marketing expertise and keen leadership skills," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "She has been a part of the EWA sisterhood for a couple years now and when one of our women succeed, we all succeed!"

"EWA has been such a huge support for me over the past two years," says Ms. Kopetz. "My cohort provides incredible perspectives and insights from their own experiences that are invaluable as I embark on this next chapter of leadership."

Ms. Kopetz has a huge passion for innovation and excellence in events, experiences and brand moments, and loves building valuable partnerships between The Opus Group's world-class talent with ambitious clients.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Alliance, 3106781499, [email protected], www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

