The Exceptional Women Alliance congratulates Trish Kinane on her investiture as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire this week at Buckingham Palace

"It is a great honour to be recognised with an OBE, and I am grateful to the inspirational women of EWA who generously offer meaningful support and mentorship," said Ms. Kinane.

Among her many successes, in 2008 Ms. Kinane received the prestigious Frapa International Gold Format Award at MIPCOM in Cannes. Additionally, she has served in many roles during her robust career, including Producer at Granada Television U.K., Controller of Entertainment and Children's programs at U.K. broadcaster Tyne Tees Television, and Executive Producer of the highly acclaimed and controversial Channel 4 youth program "The Word," which was recently celebrated at the Edinburgh TV Festival. In 2002, she and her business partner launched Ludus Entertainment, which created, produced and distributed entertainment, reality, game shows, and interactive formats all around the world. In 2012 she moved to the U.S. where she was Executive Producer of America's Got Talent, X Factor and Executive Producer and Showrunner of American Idol.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

