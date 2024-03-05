The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces selection of Lindsey Carnett, CEO & President, Marketing Maven

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces that after an expansive search and in-depth interview process, Lindsey Carnett, CEO & President, Marketing Maven, was selected into EWA as a 2023 exceptional woman leader.

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces the selection of Lindsey Carnett, CEO & President, Marketing Maven, as a 2023 exceptional woman leader. Ms. Carnett's integrated marketing agency has a global reach that focuses on enlightening marketing peers, clients and students about best practices in using PR to drive sales, improve organic SEO and grow a positive online reputation.

Since the inception of Marketing Maven, Ms. Carnett has worked to develop The Marketing Maven Method. In the process, she has gained the reputation as an expert in the field of marketing and public relations. She is a sought-after speaker, engaging in high profile national marketing and consumer products conferences and guest lectures at universities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey to EWA! She is an energetic, passionate entrepreneur who has created an agency that leads businesses toward growth, all while being recognized by a multitude of media outlets and establishments for her expertise," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "As a former collegiate athlete and driven leader, she brings a broad perspective to our global network of women!"

"The Exceptional Women Alliance has been on my radar for several years as I've noticed women I admire and respect with this noted on their LinkedIn profiles. I am thrilled to have been nominated and accepted because the relationships I've developed thus far have been phenomenal. I am a big believer in paying it forward so the willingness to help one another both personally and professionally is unlike anything I've experienced in the business world to date. It takes mentorship to another level. These are lifelong friends, confidants and sisters," said Ms. Carnett.

A graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and member of VISTAGE, Women Presidents' Organization and W Source, Ms. Carnett also sits on the Board of Directors for West Ventura County Business Alliance (WVCBA), E-Commerce Council for the Performance Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI) and serves as Sr. Advisor, Global Marketing & Strategic Partnerships for TerraScale Inc., Advisory Board Member to University of California, Santa Barbara Women in Leadership Program, Occupational Advisory Committee for Ventura Adult and Continuing Education (VACE), Advisor for the Public Relations Student Society of America's CLU chapter. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Electronic Retailing Association (ERA), Vice Chairman of the California Lutheran University Victory Club, PR and Marketing Chair of Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Los Angeles and VP of Marketing for the National Association of Women Business Owner (NAWBO)- Los Angeles Chapter.

Ms. Carnett's accolades include 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year by West Ventura County Business Alliance, 2021 40 Under Forty Honoree by Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, a 2019 Enterprising Woman Honoree, Top Women in PR, a Folio: Magazine 2015 Top Women in Media and featured in the Forbes Most Powerful Women Business Leader issue and multiple 40 Under 40 Awards. Recently, she received Top Women in Business Award from Pacific Coast Business Times, a Silver Stevie Award as Female Entrepreneur of the Year and was named a Top 25 Largest Women Owned Business in San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

Ms. Carnett is the author of "The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven," named a Barnes and Noble bestseller in December 2023. Additionally, Ms. Carnett's copy has appeared in Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and Allure. She has appeared on TheStreet.com, National Public Radio (NPR), The Doctors, The Jeff Probst Show, Telemundo, and local ABC, NBC and CBS morning news programs, as well as USA Today, PR Week, Forbes Woman among others.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

