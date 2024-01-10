The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces selection of Lourdes Pineda, Chief Financial Officer, Harvard Maintenance, as a 2023 Awardee

"As a financial expert, seasoned executive and key leader, Lourdes creates value from within her organization that extends to the external customer. Her savvy approach produces big results," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA Post this

"As a financial expert, seasoned executive and key leader, Lourdes creates value from within her organization that extends to the external customer. Her savvy approach produces big results," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "We are delighted to welcome Lourdes to our growing global network of women and know her contributions will be impactful."

"Lourdes joined Harvard in 2020 and has been a key contributor with our business and growth strategy, automation and alignment of our finance and accounting functions." said Stan Doobin, Owner and CEO, Harvard Maintenance. "She is also a great communicator and leader in our organization."

Prior to joining Harvard Maintenance, Lourdes held CFO and financial leadership positions at esteemed companies such as Crystal Cruises, FirstService Residential, and Carnival Corporation & PLC. She began her career at the Miami office of Coopers & Lybrand LLP in their Business Assurance practice.

In recognition of her professional achievements, Lourdes was honored with the South Florida Business Journal Influential Business Women Award in 2016. She has also been actively involved in various business panels and committees, including Financial Executives International (FEI), South Florida Executive Roundtable (SFER), and Jackson Foundation Ad-Hoc Investment Committee.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

