The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces selection of Mary L. Thompson, independent director as a 2023 Awardee

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces the selection of 2023 awardee, Mary L. Thompson, who serves as an independent director on the boards of three companies: Native Microbials, a bio-technology firm where she chairs the Human Capital Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee; WestPak Avocado where she sits on the Human Capital Committee; and Reiser Holdings, a global equipment manufacturer.

In her board work, Ms. Thompson deploys her extensive leadership experience to define strategic goals, incorporate ESG into the strategy, manage risk and build the C-suite talent pipeline. She served as CEO of $1B+ food and agriculture businesses operating in North America, Asia and Europe. Additionally, she has had success leading high growth businesses as well as turnarounds and mature businesses.

"Mary is a powerhouse of knowledge and a seasoned executive who uses creativity and strategy to drive teams and companies to successful outcomes," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO, EWA. "We are thrilled to welcome her to EWA and look forward to integrating her expertise into our growing network of women!"

"I am honored and excited to join EWA's network of immensely talented women from many backgrounds. It is an honor to learn from their career and life experiences and to share what I have encountered in my journey," said Ms. Thompson.

Ms. Thompson is an experienced director who brings a CEO's perspective in crafting and executing strategies for growth. Most recently, she served as CEO of Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the former Ready Pac Foods, a North American packaged salad company. Previously, she spent 26 years at Cargill, one of the largest private companies in the world, where she served as President of six different businesses of increasing size and complexity with operational footprints on three continents.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

