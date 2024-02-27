The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces selection of Michelle Penczak, CEO and Co-Founder, Squared Away

"Michelle's entrepreneurial spirit and personal experience as a devoted military spouse inspired the creation of her businesses and became the foundation of Squared Away," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"Michelle's entrepreneurial spirit and personal experience as a devoted military spouse inspired the creation of her businesses and became the foundation of Squared Away," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "Her vision of enabling other military spouses to establish their careers, while leading a successful organization is inspirational. We are delighted to welcome Michelle to EWA!"

"I am thrilled and deeply honored to have been selected to join EWA. It's a privilege to be part of such a remarkable group of women, each bringing unique experiences and perspectives. I look forward to growing alongside them, learning from their journeys, and building lasting connections. Together, we will inspire and empower each other to reach new heights," said Ms. Penczak.

Previously, Michelle worked as a manager and virtual assistant with Zirtual. Her accolades include Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay Military Spouse of the Year 2019 and MCAS Miramar Military Spouse of the Year 2021.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

