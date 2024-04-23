The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces selection of Nicole Brownell, Chief Experience Officer, Zartico

"Nicole's curious and energetic approach, coupled with her inspirational leadership style are traits we seek in our women leaders," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"Nicole's curious and energetic approach, coupled with her inspirational leadership style are traits we seek in our women leaders," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to our growing network of women and know her background will contribute greatly!"

"Nicole's unwavering dedication, innovative thinking, and remarkable ability to motivate others makes her not just a leader, but an inspiration to those around her. Her impact extends far beyond the confines of our organization, serving as a visionary leader in our industry," said Sarah Lehman, CEO, Zartico. "As a current member of the Exceptional Women Alliance, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of empowering female leaders. The ripple effects of leadership development extends beyond individual success and inspires future generations, challenges traditional norms, and paves the way for a more equitable future for all."

Ms. Brownell continuously serves on committees and boards focused on change and impact including Audubon International's Sustainability and Stewardship, New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association's Women in Hospitality, Women in Lodging, United Nations Women in Travel, and Destinations International's Community Task Force Committee.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

