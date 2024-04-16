The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces selection of Shari Hofer, marketing and communications executive and Independent Director at Voxy

"At EWA we work hard to select the most exceptional women and we are thrilled Shari is part of our network. She is unapologetically curious and uses knowledge to find solutions, while enabling those around her to succeed," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"At EWA we work hard to select the most exceptional women and we are thrilled Shari is part of our network. She is unapologetically curious and uses knowledge to find solutions, while enabling those around her to succeed," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "Welcome Shari, we look forward to your contributions!"

"I'm honored to join this incredible sisterhood of accomplished and visionary women dedicated to empowering each other," said Ms. Hofer, who currently serves as Independent Director at edtech language innovator Voxy. "Authentic leadership that helps people realize their potential is my passion."

Ms. Hofer has led multiple global teams, managed complex M&A, large-scale digital and cultural transformations. Prior to Wiley, Ms. Hofer served as Vice President of Marketing at Rosetta Stone and was the CEO and Founder of The Hofer Group, specializing in strategic marketing consulting. She also served as Vice President of Marketing and Expert Services for Educurious, a project funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Senior Director of Channel Marketing at Blackboard; Vice President of Product Development and Product Marketing at Luckysurf, a digital marketing agency; and Vice President of Partner Operations and Management at Yesmail.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

