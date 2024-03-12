The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces selection of Stephanie Cox, Board Director and Founder, Blue Sky Ambition

"Leaders like Stephanie are who make EWA standout! She is business minded and people oriented. Her corporate background and inspirational leadership style uplifts her clients and leads them to reach new heights in their career," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"Leaders like Stephanie are who make EWA standout! She is business minded and people oriented. Her corporate background and inspirational leadership style uplifts her clients and leads them to reach new heights in their career," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "We welcome her inspiring leadership style and look forward to delving into the synergies between EWA's mission and her own."

"I am delighted and honored to be part of EWA. The Alliance brings together talented women from all industries and backgrounds. It is a unique organization where we support each other and learn from one another on both a personal and professional level. The connections are enduring and life changing."

Ms. Cox serves on multiple boards including most recently Alliant Energy, Technip Energies and Terra CO2.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

