The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) announces the selection of Regine Lawton, executive advisor

"Regine is passionate about digital innovation with a rich background in business management and sought-after expertise in emerging technologies," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "Her global perspective and powerful leadership style are an asset to our growing network of women, and we are thrilled to welcome Regine to EWA!"

"I am so grateful for being an EWA awardee and now advisory board member to continue to reach and enable women growth and successes in our ever-changing technology world. These core critical values - adaptability and innovation with a humanistic leadership approach, continue to emerge as lifelines to effectively grow and secure businesses," said Regine Lawton.

Ms. Lawton is an experienced board director and executive advisor. She advises on global strategies, M&A growth, and has led over 10 transactions in the past seven years with various PE firms.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

