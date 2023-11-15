The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) Congratulates Dr. Joanna Massey on being appointed Chairman of the Board of TessPay, Inc.

"Joanna's selection as Chairman of the Board is no surprise and a testament to her leadership strengths and expertise in corporate governance," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"I spent my career managing change and growth, while navigating crises, which was helpful training for serving on corporate Boards, where it is often said that the fundamental function is insight, foresight and oversight," said Dr. Massey. "It is the ethos of EWA to give back and I am grateful for the opportunity that my Board roles provide me to help other women to serve in this role."

In her other board roles for public and private companies, Dr. Massey serves as Lead Director of an NYSE-listed company, Chair of Nominations & Governance, and also sits on the Audit, Compensation and M&A Committees.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

