The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) congratulates Dymeka Harrison on next chapter

"We are thrilled for Dymeka as she advances her career with this new opportunity where she will not only showcase her strategic leadership skills but will impact the greater community with early cancer screening options," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "Anytime one of our EWA's succeeds, we all succeed. We look forward to supporting Dymeka in her new endeavor!"

"EWA's mission has been a guiding light in my life, personally and professionally. Their unwavering commitment to addressing the gender gap in leadership and providing holistic coaching has empowered countless women to reach new heights. As Larraine Segil's legacy, EWA stands as a testament to the power of women supporting women on the less traveled road to success. EWA is not just an organization; it's a community of peers - sisters dedicated to nurturing and uplifting each other on the journey to leadership and life fulfillment. I feel privileged to belong to a sisterhood of resilient, altruistic, and empowered women who grasp the intricacies of leadership in our current era. The mentorship and coaching I've received have been transformative, enriching both my leadership skills and personal growth," said Dymeka Harrison.

Previously, Ms. Harrison served as Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation Medicine, where she led global clinical and commercial strategies for all product lines. Prior to that, she was Head of Strategic Marketing at Abbott Laboratories' Rapid Diagnostics Division, overseeing global marketing efforts.

Ms. Harrison holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia Sate University, as well as Bachelor of Science in both Manufacturing Engineering as well as Computer Technology and Electronics Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Alliance, 3106781499, [email protected], www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

