The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) congratulates Jeri Harman on building a strategic partnership

"As one of the only women and minority owned private credit and structured equity investment firms, Avante's presence and success in the market is an inspiration for all women entering private equity."" said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. Post this

"We are very excited by the minority investment in our firm by Pacific Current," said Jeri Harman. "It independently validates the value we have created since starting the firm 15 years ago. We are proud that this highly experienced and respected GP investment firm chose to put their dollars, time and reputation behind Avante, and have no doubt they will help us scale and continue to thrive going forward."

Ms. Harman has received numerous recognitions over the years including being named by the Los Angeles Times as a Banking & Finance Visionary in 2021 – 2022, and by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the LA 500 Most Influential People in Los Angeles in 2018 - 2023. In January 2016, Ms. Harman was on the cover of Mergers & Acquisitions magazine and named one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A, a recognition she again received in 2017 - 2022. In March 2017, she was recognized as one of 15 Trailblazers by Buyouts Magazine. In 2013, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Los Angeles inducted Ms. Harman into their Hall of Fame.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

Follow us on Facebook

Media Contact

Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Alliance, 3106781499, [email protected], www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance