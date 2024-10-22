The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) congratulates Larraine Segil Selected as One of the Directorship 100™ for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD)

"Serving on boards has been a highlight of my life and it gives me great pleasure to pay my experience and knowledge forward to the women leaders in our non-profit, EWA, who are entering into board service," said Larraine Segil. Post this

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is a groundbreaking, invitation-only organization that brings together high-potential women leaders from across a range of industries, investing in their growth through peer mentorship, collaboration, and support. With a focus on fostering multiple generations of transformational women, the EWA has created a sisterhood where women leaders can connect, share insights, and enable each other to new heights.

Through Segil's leadership, the EWA has become a powerful force for positive change, redefining what it means to succeed in the modern boardroom. At its core, the EWA is about more than individual success—it's about building a community of women leaders who support one another, lift each other up, and work together to create meaningful, long-term impact. EWA's life-long mentorship program provides members with the resources, connections, and guidance they need to thrive personally and professionally. EWA members are selected based on their professional achievements and their alignment with the organization's core values of kindness, transparency, generosity, and gratitude.

"I am humbled by this award, and even more, that so many from the Board of NACD Pacific Southwest, on which I served for 9 years, nominated me. Serving on boards has been a highlight of my life and it gives me great pleasure to pay my experience and knowledge forward to the women leaders in our non-profit, EWA, who are entering into board service and others," said Larraine Segil.

Over the years, the Exceptional Women Alliance has seen its members placed in positions of influence, taking on significant roles in their industries and creating ripple effects of positive change. The NACD's recognition of Larraine Segil highlights the broader impact of the Exceptional Women Alliance and the difference it is making in boardrooms around the world. As EWA continues to grow, its members remain committed to its core mission—fostering exceptional leadership, promoting diversity in governance, and creating a lasting legacy of empowered women.

Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

