The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) congratulates Michelle Penczak on selection to Inc. Female Founders 250

"Michelle's selection to this impressive list of women entrepreneurs is a true testament to her passion for helping others succeed. This is a very exciting time for Michelle and her organization, and we are thrilled to be her support and mentoring network," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "We relish in our EWA's success stories and Michelle's accomplishment is one of those opportunities."

"I am deeply humbled and honored to be recognized among Inc's Female Founder 250 in 2024. This accolade is not just a reflection of my individual journey, but a testament to the collective strength and resilience of women entrepreneurs who dare to dream and lead with purpose. The support and leadership of EWA has been instrumental in my journey, and I am grateful for my sisters' unwavering encouragement. This recognition fuels my commitment to continue making meaningful contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem and to support other women in their pursuits," said Ms. Penczak.

inc. Female Founders 250 selections are based on metrics including sales, revenue growth, funding and audience size. The applicants endure three rounds of judging.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com/

