The Exceptional Women's Alliance (EWA) congratulates Christy Soukhamneut on next chapter

The Exceptional Women's Alliance (EWA) congratulates Christy Soukhamneut, Exceptional Awardee from Cohort 11, for her transition to Chief Lending Officer at UFCU.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women's Alliance (EWA) is proud to recognize and congratulate Christy Soukhamneut, Exceptional Awardee from Cohort 11, for her transition to Chief Lending Officer at UFCU. Her new chapter commenced in August 2023, where Ms. Soukhamneut became responsible for overseeing the consumer lending organization which is comprised of one of the largest mortgage and direct auto lending teams in Central Texas. Additionally, she will provide leadership to the Business Banking/Commercial Lending group.
Prior to UFCU, Ms. Soukhamneut served as Senior Vice President and then Managing Director for Texas Capital Bank's Mortgage Finance group. Previous to that role, she served as Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Director of Mortgage Strategic Initiatives at Flagstar Bank. Additionally, she has served in many other executive roles, but learned the business from the bottom up, starting in a family-owned broker shop.
"Congratulations to Christy as she embarks on her new endeavor! Her dedication to building financial well-being and establishing accessible programs in her community is why she is a sought-after leader in the banking industry," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "We relish in the excitement and success of our EWA's making moves and leaving their mark along the way."
"When I had the opportunity to join an organization like UFCU that champions the issues that have meant the most to me, I jumped at the chance," said Ms. Soukhamneut. "So much of what I value in EWA is present here and I look forward to my continued involvement in an organization that has impacted me so positively."
Ms. Soukhamneut serves on the boards of Voxtur, Trained, Halcyon, and Beneath the Surface Foundation, an organization founded by special operations veterans dedicated to combating the negative impacts of combat on the mental health of those who served. She also serves on a wide variety of committees and industry boards as well as being a partner with Blue Wolf Coaching and contributing as a subject matter expert for Stratmor.
The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.
