The Exceptional Women's Alliance (EWA) congratulates Christy Soukhamneut on next chapter

"Congratulations to Christy as she embarks on her new endeavor! Her dedication to building financial well-being and establishing accessible programs in her community is why she is a sought-after leader in the banking industry," said Larraine Segil, Chair & CEO of EWA. "We relish in the excitement and success of our EWA's making moves and leaving their mark along the way."

"When I had the opportunity to join an organization like UFCU that champions the issues that have meant the most to me, I jumped at the chance," said Ms. Soukhamneut. "So much of what I value in EWA is present here and I look forward to my continued involvement in an organization that has impacted me so positively."

Ms. Soukhamneut serves on the boards of Voxtur, Trained, Halcyon, and Beneath the Surface Foundation, an organization founded by special operations veterans dedicated to combating the negative impacts of combat on the mental health of those who served. She also serves on a wide variety of committees and industry boards as well as being a partner with Blue Wolf Coaching and contributing as a subject matter expert for Stratmor.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

