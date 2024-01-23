The Execs In The Know Celebrates a Milestone with its Know It All (KIA) Online Community Surpassing 1,000 Members

"KIA was designed to build a strong sense of community, a destination where leaders know they can come together at any time for fellowship in CX. We are extremely excited to see our KIA membership growing and taking advantage of this game-changing leadership resource." Post this

Why KIA Matters for the CX Industry

In a rapidly evolving CX landscape, informed decision-making is crucial. KIA offers a vibrant ecosystem where CX leaders gain firsthand knowledge and experiences from peers who are trailblazers in the field. With over 73% of members holding director-level positions and above, the community is a powerhouse of expertise, offering concrete insights vital for shaping robust CX strategies.

"KIA was designed to build a strong sense of community, a destination where leaders know they can come together at any time for fellowship in CX. We are extremely excited to see our KIA membership growing and taking advantage of this game-changing leadership resource," said Susan McDaniel, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at Execs In The Know. "This is just one of the many ways we are providing executives with important insights, access to peers, and thought leadership to advance the conversation in CX and evolve as leaders for the sake of creating better customer experiences."

Moreover, the CX Marketplace within KIA provides a curated selection of cutting-edge technologies and services, regularly updated with direct access to a library of thought leadership content. Members benefit from invaluable insights and private vendor reviews, enabling informed choices in enhancing their customer experience initiatives.

The Modernized User Experience

KIA's modernized and user-friendly interface ensures members stay updated on discussions, news, and events through personalized activity feeds. The Engagement Leaderboard highlights top contributors, while customizable options allow users to follow content and discussions tailored to their interests. The platform's simplicity offers quick access to profiles and additional features, fostering seamless connectivity among members.

Transforming CX Through Collaboration

The community's collaborative ethos allows CX experts to connect, share, and brainstorm innovative solutions. KIA provides a non-competitive environment where members can tap into a wealth of knowledge, addressing nuanced challenges comprehensively. Its exclusive focus on corporate end users ensures a trustworthy space for unfiltered access and insights.

The Know It All community has been a great place to be able to reach peers on everything related to the customer experience," says Paul Brandt, KIA member and Chief Experience Officer at GoodLeap. "The continued growth of the community ensures a broad audience across industries, with a wide set of experiences and skills that you really can't find anywhere else. I especially appreciate knowing that the Execs In The Know team vets the members beforehand so that we can have open and honest discussions without the worry of the discussions going off the rails. If you haven't participated in the KIA community yet, I highly encourage you to do so soon. You won't regret it."

Maximizing the KIA Experience

For both seasoned and new members, the KIA Orientation Video Hub hosts a collection of concise "how-to" video tutorials, ensuring everyone maximizes their experience within the community.

For more information and to join the growing KIA Online Community, visit the website.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.

