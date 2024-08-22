The Exeter Group Adds Kirsten D. Anderson, CPA as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

"She will play a critical role on our executive leadership team, shaping and guiding our financial infrastructure as we enter our third decade of operation." Post this

Anderson's professional career in finance and accounting spans 26 years. Most recently she was employed by the State of Wyoming where she served as Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Enterprise Technology Services. She has also worked for the Wyoming Department of Health and the Office of State Lands & Investments. As an entrepreneur, she provided fractional CFO services to small businesses and nonprofit organizations, including Healthworks, a Wyoming non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center, where she has also served as board chairman.

A graduate of the University of Florida where she earned a bachelor's degree in finance, Anderson earned her Master of Accountancy from Nova Southeastern University. She earned her CPA certification in 2012.

The Exeter Group, LLC's Executive Leadership Team now includes William L. Exeter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Maureen H. Brown, Vice-Chair, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kirsten D. Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Sharon R. Robertson, CPA, Senior Vice President, Head of Trust Operations; Hiba I. Exeter, Vice President and Treasurer, and Phuong Thanh Tran, Chief of Staff.

Since its inception in 2004, The Exeter Group, LLC has expanded to include five business entities that collaborate to provide services that help investors build wealth using accepted tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies, from 1031 exchange transactions to self-directed IRA and individual 401(k) plans with an emphasis in real estate and non-traditional investments or alternative assets.

"We are excited about our future as a leading independent financial services company specializing in advanced tax deferral and tax exclusion strategies," said Maureen H. Brown, The Exeter Group, LLC's Vice-Chair, President and Chief Operating Officer. "The regulatory environment is growing more complex, and we see a bright future in guiding investors and their advisors through safe and secure transactions that materially affect their financial well-being."

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies. Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and structures Forward, Reverse, Improvement and Zero-Equity 1031 Exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust administers separate, segregated, dual-signature Qualified Trust Accounts for 1031 Exchange transactions, Self-Directed IRAs and Individual 401(k) Plans with an emphasis in non-traditional investments or alternative assets, Title Holding Trusts (Land Trusts), Specialty Holding Escrows and Custody Services. Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and acquires and holds, or "parks" legal title to real property for investors' Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange transactions. Exeter Asset Services Corporation administers safe and non-safe harbor Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange strategies. You can find The Exeter Group of Companies at www.exeterco.com.

