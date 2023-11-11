The Exeter Group Expands Support for Veterans and First Responders

"If we ask our employees to take responsibility for their actions and their impact on our clients, as a company we must also act responsibly when it comes to our community." Post this

There are nearly five million veterans that have a service-related disability. In addition, an estimated 30% of first responders will suffer a physical or stress-related injury while serving.

"While eligible for a variety of public and private support programs, these individuals also deserve our support for their sacrifice," continued Exeter. "We choose benefactor organizations on the basis of the quality of their outreach and the proportion of contributions that reach eligible recipients," he added.

Exeter cited the company's core values as a driver for its program of giving, particularly the core value of accountability.

"If we ask our employees to take responsibility for their actions and their impact on our clients, as a company we must also act responsibly when it comes to our community," he explained. "We are grateful for the success we have enjoyed over our 20 years, and we want to share that success through corporate giving that touches those most in need."

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies.

Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and serves as a Qualified Intermediary. Exeter 1031 administers Forward, Reverse, Improvement and Zero-Equity 1031 Exchange transactions nationwide, and is one of the few Qualified Intermediaries that has any kind of regulatory oversight.

Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust administers separate, segregated, dual-signature Qualified Trust Accounts for 1031 Exchange transactions, IRAs and Individual 401(k) Plans with an emphasis in non-traditional or alternative assets, Title Holding Trusts (Land Trusts), Specialty Holding Escrows and Custody Services.

Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and services as an Exchange Accommodation Titleholder. Exeter Asset acquires and holds, or "parks" legal title to real property for investors' Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange transactions. Exeter Asset Services Corporation administers safe and non-safe harbor Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange strategies.

