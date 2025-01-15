The Exeter Group of Companies Adds Amanda Brynoff as Controller

"Amanda brings complementary talents developed during her years of working in real estate development..." Post this

Brynoff's accounting career began in 2016 at NexCore Group, a Denver-based development firm, where she held management-level positions in corporate and development accounting. She joined Confluent Development in 2021 as Development Accounting Manager responsible for financial reporting and forecasting for numerous development projects. Over time, she has amassed a strong foundation in financial reporting and project cost management, leading to leadership roles in financial planning and control of multimillion dollar budgets.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

"Amanda brings a strong background in fiscal stewardship, which augurs well for our long-term growth strategy," said Maureen H. Brown, The Exeter Group, LLC's Vice-Chair, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our history of maintaining a strong financial foundation in challenging times has served us well while positioning us for continued growth and success. We see Amanda as an important contributor in that effort."

Since its inception in 2004, The Exeter Group, LLC has expanded to include five business entities that collaborate to provide services that help investors build wealth using accepted tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies, from 1031 exchange transactions to self-directed IRA and individual 401(k) plans with an emphasis in real estate and non-traditional investments or alternative assets.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies. Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and structures Forward, Reverse, Improvement and Zero-Equity 1031 Exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust administers separate, segregated, dual-signature Qualified Trust Accounts for 1031 Exchange transactions, Self-Directed IRAs and Individual 401(k) Plans with an emphasis in non-traditional investments or alternative assets, Title Holding Trusts (Land Trusts), Specialty Holding Escrows and Custody Services. Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and acquires and holds, or "parks" legal title to real property for investors' Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange transactions. Exeter Asset Services Corporation administers safe and non-safe harbor Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange strategies. You can find The Exeter Group of Companies at www.exeterco.com.

Media Contact

Phuong Tran, The Exeter Group, 1 (307) 222-8750, [email protected], exeterco.com

SOURCE The Exeter Group