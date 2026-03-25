The Exeter Group of Companies Promotes Amanda J. Brynoff to Vice President and Controller

"Amanda has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and technical expertise. Her leadership and strategic approach have been invaluable to our growth, and this promotion reflects her significant contributions to our long-term success." – William L. Exeter Post this

"Amanda has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and technical expertise during her tenure with our organization," said William L. Exeter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of The Exeter Group of Companies. "Her leadership capabilities and strategic approach to our complex accounting operations have been invaluable to our corporate growth. This promotion directly reflects her significant contributions to our structural stability and long-term success."

As Vice President and Controller, Brynoff will continue to work closely with executive management and external auditors to ensure transparent, compliant, and highly structured financial practices. Her extensive professional background provides the necessary foundation to navigate the nuanced financial requirements specific to the trust administration, asset management, and tax-deferred exchange sectors.

"As our organization continues to expand its service offerings, maintaining strict financial oversight and precise regulatory alignment is absolutely paramount," stated Maureen H. Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Exeter Group of Companies. "Amanda possesses the exact technical knowledge, analytical skills, and operational focus necessary to ensure our accounting practices continuously meet the highest standards expected by our industry, our clients, and our governing regulators."

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes operating businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies.

Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and serves as a qualified intermediary for forward, reverse, improvement, leasehold improvement, foreign property and zero-equity 1031 exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter1031™ is one of the few qualified intermediaries that has any kind of regulatory oversight.

Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. ExeterTrust™ administers separate, segregated, dual-signature, restricted qualified trust accounts for 1031 exchanges, serves as custodian for self-directed IRAs, individual 401(k) plans, and qualified retirement plans with an emphasis in non-traditional or alternative assets, provides private fund custody and administrative services, directed trust or administrative trustee services, serves as escrow agent for specialty holding escrows, and serves as trustee for title holding trusts (land trusts).

Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder or EAT when legal title to real estate must be held as part of a reverse or improvement 1031 exchange transaction.

Media Contact

William L. Exeter, The Exeter Group of Companies, 1 (619) 239-3091, [email protected], https://exeterco.com/

SOURCE The Exeter Group of Companies