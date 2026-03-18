The Exeter Group of Companies Promotes Brett L. Davis to Senior Vice President and Chief Trust Officer

The Exeter Group of Companies announces the promotion of Brett L. Davis to Senior Vice President and Chief Trust Officer. Davis will oversee trust, agency, custody, and administrative operations, supporting the continued growth of the firm's self-directed trust and custodial services through Exeter Trust Company.
CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exeter Group of Companies proudly announces the promotion of Brett L. Davis to Senior Vice President and Chief Trust Officer. In this senior leadership role, Davis will direct the organization's trust, agency, custody, trust operations, and administrative functions, including those associated with the highly specialized Exeter Trust Company (ExeterTrust™).
Davis brings extensive experience in financial services and trust administration to his expanded position. He provides strategic oversight for ExeterTrust™, where his expertise has been instrumental in administering self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), private fund custody and administrative services, directed and administrative trustee services, and other complex custodial structures. His focus on rigorous operational procedures helps ensure the firm manages alternative investments with accuracy, security, and compliance.
Exeter Trust Company is a Wyoming corporation that is licensed, regulated, and examined by the Wyoming Division of Banking. The firm provides the administrative framework that allows investors to hold non-traditional assets—often referred to as alternative investments—within compliant custodial structures. Under Davis's leadership, the trust operations team maintains strict compliance protocols designed to safeguard client assets and deliver a reliable environment for investors pursuing specialized investment strategies.
Maureen H. Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Exeter Group of Companies, highlighted Davis's leadership and commitment to client service, noting that his efforts have strengthened the firm's trust operations and enhanced the support provided to investors navigating self-directed retirement and custody strategies.
About The Exeter Group of Companies
The Exeter Group of Companies includes operating businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral and tax exclusion strategies.
Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC, headquartered in San Diego, California, serves as a qualified intermediary for forward, reverse, improvement, leasehold improvement, foreign property, and zero-equity 1031 exchange transactions nationwide.
Exeter Trust Company, headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is licensed, regulated, and examined by the Wyoming Division of Banking. The company administers segregated qualified trust accounts for 1031 exchanges and serves as custodian for self-directed IRAs, individual 401(k) plans, and other qualified retirement plans focused on alternative investments.
Exeter Asset Services Corporation also operates from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and provides exchange accommodation titleholder (EAT) services for reverse and improvement 1031 exchange transactions.
Media Contact
William L. Exeter, The Exeter Group, 1 (619) 239-3091, [email protected], https://exeterco.com/
SOURCE The Exeter Group
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