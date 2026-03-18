The Exeter Group of Companies Promotes Brett L. Davis to Senior Vice President and Chief Trust Officer

"Brett has been a key driver of our continued growth and operational excellence. His deep understanding of trust administration and commitment to secure, compliant operations strengthen our ability to serve investors with specialized custodial solutions." — William L. Exeter Post this

Exeter Trust Company is a Wyoming corporation that is licensed, regulated, and examined by the Wyoming Division of Banking. The firm provides the administrative framework that allows investors to hold non-traditional assets—often referred to as alternative investments—within compliant custodial structures. Under Davis's leadership, the trust operations team maintains strict compliance protocols designed to safeguard client assets and deliver a reliable environment for investors pursuing specialized investment strategies.

Maureen H. Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Exeter Group of Companies, highlighted Davis's leadership and commitment to client service, noting that his efforts have strengthened the firm's trust operations and enhanced the support provided to investors navigating self-directed retirement and custody strategies.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes operating businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral and tax exclusion strategies.

Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC, headquartered in San Diego, California, serves as a qualified intermediary for forward, reverse, improvement, leasehold improvement, foreign property, and zero-equity 1031 exchange transactions nationwide.

Exeter Trust Company, headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is licensed, regulated, and examined by the Wyoming Division of Banking. The company administers segregated qualified trust accounts for 1031 exchanges and serves as custodian for self-directed IRAs, individual 401(k) plans, and other qualified retirement plans focused on alternative investments.

Exeter Asset Services Corporation also operates from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and provides exchange accommodation titleholder (EAT) services for reverse and improvement 1031 exchange transactions.

Media Contact

William L. Exeter, The Exeter Group, 1 (619) 239-3091, [email protected], https://exeterco.com/

SOURCE The Exeter Group