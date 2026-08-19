The Exeter Group of Companies Reaffirms Strategic Commitment to Direct Access to Executive Leadership Team, Expertise and Personalize Client Service

"When a client or advisor has a question, they deserve a direct answer from someone who knows their transaction and has the experience to guide them." William L. Exeter, Founder, Chair and CEO Post this

"We pick up the phone," said William L. Exeter, Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of The Exeter Group of Companies. "When a client or advisor has a straightforward or complex question, they deserve a direct answer from someone who knows their transaction and has the experience to guide them. That has always been our standard, and it always will be."

"Clients should never have to wonder who is responsible for their transaction or how to contact them. Publishing all of our team members, including our executive leadership team, on our website reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability, and direct access," said Maureen H. Brown, Vice-Chair, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Exeter's executive leadership team brings decades of experience across 1031 exchange, self-directed IRA and 401(k) plan custody services, directed and administrative trustee services, finance and accounting, title insurance, escrow services, real estate development and business development. Collectively the leadership team has guided hundreds of thousands of transactions while influencing and shaping best practices within the 1031 exchange, IRA and 401(k) plan custody and alternative investment industries. Individual executive biographies have been included on the company's website. Each member of the executive leadership team is directly accessible to clients and professional advisors.

1031 exchanges, SDIRAs and solo-k's, trusts, agency and custody services often involve substantial financial assets and strict regulatory requirements. Exeter believes clients would benefit from experienced professionals managing each transaction. The company's regulated trust operations, experienced professionals, and accessible executive team are designed to support clients throughout every stage of each transaction. Full details on how Exeter helps reduce risk are available here.

The publication of Exeter's complete team directory reflects a philosophy that has defined Exeter's approach since its founding in 2004. As technology continues to disrupt financial services, Exeter believes personal relationships and direct access to real people remain essential to successfully navigating complex transactions. As Exeter continues to grow, that commitment remains the foundation of everything the firm does.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes operating businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies.

Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and now with its Midwest Regional Office in Chicago, serves as a qualified intermediary for forward, reverse, improvement, leasehold improvement, foreign property and zero-equity 1031 exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter1031™ is one of the few qualified intermediaries that has any kind of regulatory oversight.

Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. ExeterTrust™ administers separate, segregated, dual-signature, restricted qualified trust accounts for 1031 exchanges, serves as custodian for self-directed IRAs, individual 401(k) plans, and qualified retirement plans with an emphasis in non-traditional or alternative assets, provides private fund custody and administrative services, directed trust or administrative trustee services, serves as escrow agent for specialty holding escrows, and serves as trustee for title holding trusts (land trusts).

Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder or EAT when legal title to real estate must be held as part of a reverse or improvement 1031 exchange transaction.

Media Contact

William "Bill" L. Exeter, The Exeter Group of Companies, 1 (619) 239-3091, [email protected], https://exeterco.com/

SOURCE The Exeter Group of Companies