The Exeter Group Welcomes Cole Walters as Business Development Officer in the Southwest

"Cole is perfectly positioned to guide clients through the complexities of 1031 exchange transactions with enthusiasm and unwavering diligence." Post this

Walters recently graduated from Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He is deeply committed to his community, actively volunteering to support individuals with special needs.

"Arizona and New Mexico represent a vibrant and rapidly growing real estate market," said Maureen H. Brown, Vice-Chair, President, and Chief Operating Officer of The Exeter Group, LLC. "Cole is perfectly positioned to guide clients through the complexities of 1031 exchange transactions with enthusiasm and unwavering diligence. His passion, coupled with our proven expertise, sets the foundation for exceptional client experiences."

Since its inception in 2004, The Exeter Group, LLC has expanded to include five business entities that collaborate to provide services that help investors build wealth using accepted tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies, from 1031 exchange transactions to self-directed IRA and individual 401(k) plans with an emphasis in real estate and non-traditional investments or alternative assets.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies. Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and structures Forward, Reverse, Improvement and Zero-Equity 1031 Exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust administers separate, segregated, dual-signature Qualified Trust Accounts for 1031 Exchange transactions, Self-Directed IRAs and Individual 401(k) Plans with an emphasis in non-traditional investments or alternative assets, Title Holding Trusts (Land Trusts), Specialty Holding Escrows and Custody Services. Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and acquires and holds, or "parks" legal title to real property for investors' Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange transactions. Exeter Asset Services Corporation administers safe and non-safe harbor Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange strategies. You can find The Exeter Group of Companies at www.exeterco.com.

Media Contact

Phuong Tran, The Exeter Group, 1 (307) 222-8750, [email protected], https://exeterco.com

SOURCE The Exeter Group