The Experience Builders Podcast is Available on Exhibit City News

We started this podcast to discuss business fundamentals that help experiential agencies and exhibit houses bounce back after the pandemic and thrive moving forward. Post this

"We started this podcast to discuss business fundamentals that help experiential agencies and exhibit houses bounce back after the pandemic and thrive moving forward," said Chris Griffin, The Experience Builders Podcast's producer. Griffin, who serves as the founder and President of Crew XP and the President of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA), further noted, "We are excited to join forces with Exhibit City News to amplify our reach and impact within the trade show and event community."

The podcast features more than one hundred micro lessons, from discussions on workforce development to effective strategies for rebuilding businesses post-pandemic to targeting the right prospects and avoiding wasted efforts.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Experience Builders Podcast to enhance the content we offer to our community," said Don Svehla, the Founder and Publisher of Exhibit City News. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide valuable insights and resources to trade show and event industry professionals. The Experience Builders Podcast brings a unique perspective and expertise to benefit our audience."

Professionals in the events industry can subscribe to The Experience Builders podcast on all major podcast platforms or visit Exhibit City News and Crew XP's video library to access episodes for listening or viewing.

About Crew XP

Crew XP is a leading provider of exhibit rental solutions to industry trade partners in cities like Las Vegas and Orlando. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Crew XP features a team with over 250 collective years of Event Industry expertise to deliver full-service builds and turnkey exhibit rentals to exhibit houses and experiential agencies. For more information, visit www.crewxp.com.

About Exhibit City News

Exhibit City News is a premiere print and digital news resource for professionals who produce tradeshows and events year-round. Visit www.exhibitcitynews.com for more information.

Media Contact

Mike Belongie, Crew XP, 1 612-237-3404, [email protected], https://www.crewxp.com/

SOURCE Crew XP