The Experience Builders Podcast is Available on Exhibit City News

Exhibit City News and The Experience Builders Podcast partner to deliver tailored business content to trade show and event industry professionals.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Experience Builders Podcast today announces a distribution of content partnership with Exhibit City News, a leading resource for news and information in the tradeshow, event, convention, and meeting industry. Through this collaboration, Exhibit City News' 45,000 digital visitors per month gain access to an events industry-focused podcast that fosters growth, innovation, and success for both listeners and businesses alike.
Boasting thirty-four years in the events industry, Chris Griffin produces and co-hosts The Experience Builders Podcast with Khalil Benalioulhaj. Together with influential guests, they deliver expert tips, insights, and inspirational stories from the trade show and events industry. Griffin and Benalioulhaj invite thought leaders, innovators, and pioneers to share their knowledge, experience, and best practices to help listeners stay ahead of the curve.
"We started this podcast to discuss business fundamentals that help experiential agencies and exhibit houses bounce back after the pandemic and thrive moving forward," said Chris Griffin, The Experience Builders Podcast's producer. Griffin, who serves as the founder and President of Crew XP and the President of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA), further noted, "We are excited to join forces with Exhibit City News to amplify our reach and impact within the trade show and event community."
The podcast features more than one hundred micro lessons, from discussions on workforce development to effective strategies for rebuilding businesses post-pandemic to targeting the right prospects and avoiding wasted efforts.
"We are thrilled to partner with The Experience Builders Podcast to enhance the content we offer to our community," said Don Svehla, the Founder and Publisher of Exhibit City News. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide valuable insights and resources to trade show and event industry professionals. The Experience Builders Podcast brings a unique perspective and expertise to benefit our audience."
Professionals in the events industry can subscribe to The Experience Builders podcast on all major podcast platforms or visit Exhibit City News and Crew XP's video library to access episodes for listening or viewing.
About Crew XP
Crew XP is a leading provider of exhibit rental solutions to industry trade partners in cities like Las Vegas and Orlando. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Crew XP features a team with over 250 collective years of Event Industry expertise to deliver full-service builds and turnkey exhibit rentals to exhibit houses and experiential agencies. For more information, visit www.crewxp.com.
About Exhibit City News
Exhibit City News is a premiere print and digital news resource for professionals who produce tradeshows and events year-round. Visit www.exhibitcitynews.com for more information.
Media Contact
Mike Belongie, Crew XP, 1 612-237-3404, [email protected], https://www.crewxp.com/
SOURCE Crew XP
Share this article