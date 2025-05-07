The Facilities Group names Sheryar Ghani as Enterprise Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Financial Leader Brings Strategic and Operational Expertise to Nation's Fastest-Growing Facilities Maintenance Company
TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Facilities Group (TFG), one of the largest privately owned providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the U.S., has appointed Sheryar Ghani as its new Enterprise Chief Financial Officer.
Ghani brings a distinguished track record of strategic financial leadership and operational excellence to the role, having most recently served as CFO for the Campus & Government division of Sodexo. His two-decade career spans high-impact roles at Mylan and CVS Health, where he successfully led financial planning, enterprise optimization, and cross-functional business transformation initiatives.
"Sheryar brings a rare blend of technical insight, financial expertise, and operational discipline that perfectly complements our mission at TFG," said Bryson Raver, Founder and CEO of The Facilities Group. "His track record of driving performance in complex organizations, along with his strategic approach to growth and transformation, will be a tremendous asset as we continue scaling our national platform. We're thrilled to welcome him to the executive team."
Ghani holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering from Michigan State University and an MBA in Finance from The University of Toledo. Recognized for his ability to build data-driven financial organizations and align fiscal strategies with business goals, he has consistently driven enterprise-wide performance improvements throughout his career. At Sodexo, he was instrumental in optimizing financial operations to meet evolving customer needs and regulatory standards—expertise that will support TFG's continued expansion while maintaining its commitment to operational excellence and service quality.
About The Facilities Group
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.
