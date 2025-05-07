The Facilities Group names Sheryar Ghani as Enterprise Chief Financial Officer

"Sheryar brings a rare blend of technical insight, financial expertise, and operational discipline that perfectly complements our mission at TFG," said Bryson Raver Post this

"Sheryar brings a rare blend of technical insight, financial expertise, and operational discipline that perfectly complements our mission at TFG," said Bryson Raver, Founder and CEO of The Facilities Group. "His track record of driving performance in complex organizations, along with his strategic approach to growth and transformation, will be a tremendous asset as we continue scaling our national platform. We're thrilled to welcome him to the executive team."

Ghani holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering from Michigan State University and an MBA in Finance from The University of Toledo. Recognized for his ability to build data-driven financial organizations and align fiscal strategies with business goals, he has consistently driven enterprise-wide performance improvements throughout his career. At Sodexo, he was instrumental in optimizing financial operations to meet evolving customer needs and regulatory standards—expertise that will support TFG's continued expansion while maintaining its commitment to operational excellence and service quality.

About The Facilities Group

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.

Media Contact

Dwight Tesoro, The Facilities Group, 1 813-421-2516, [email protected], www.thefacilitiesgroup.com

SOURCE The Facilities Group