The Familie Announces Nashville HQ Plans and New Country Music Division Led by Former UMG Executive Royce Risser

A southern California native who was recruited to play football and attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Risser brings more than 30 years of music industry expertise to The Familie. He got his start at MCA Records in 1991 as an intern before being hired full-time as a promotion assistant. Through the years, Risser climbed the ranks at Universal Music Group, leading all promotion efforts and eventually being named EVP of Promotion. Risser played an integral role in the release of over 200 No.1 singles, and has worked alongside some of the greatest Country artists of all time including: George Strait, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, Lee Ann Womack, Gary Allan, Josh Turner, Sugarland, Billy Currington, Kip Moore, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, the Mavericks, David Lee Murphy, Trisha Yearwood, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Mark Chesnutt, Tracy Byrd, and many more.

As The Familie's first artist manager in Nashville, Berlin will work under Risser to sign and develop promising Country artists and build out the genre's division for The Familie. After accepting a golf scholarship to Queens University of Charlotte and later graduating Cum Laude from the University of Florida in 2017, Berlin was destined for Nashville. Upon moving to Nashville, he began his music industry career at WME (William Morris Endeavor) where he worked as an assistant to some of the most powerful agents in music. Berlin then joined The AMG (The Artist Management Group) as an artist manager, working with artists like Kat & Alex and Jordan James.

Risser says about his new role: "It's been immediately clear to me that The Familie does things differently. I appreciate the team's non-transactional approach to management, thoughtfully building artist brands and legacies through collaboration and a vast network of cross-industry alliances. Steve Astephen could easily be the smartest, most connected person I've ever met and can't wait to work alongside him in this role. I know this team will be a refreshing addition to the Nashville scene while also integrating with and honoring the history and pedigree of Music Row. I'm absolutely fired up and honored to be at the helm of The Familie's arrival in Nashville."

Steve Astephen, co-founder and CEO at The Familie, adds: "We've been eyeing Nashville as the home for our new HQ since 2019, and Risser was the missing link we'd been waiting for. He's a veteran on Music Row, has worked with most of the top names in Country and is the perfect person to not just open a Familie office in Nashville, but to truly make us a Nashville firm. We're thrilled to have him."

Founded by Steve Astephen in 1998 and relaunched in 2019, The Familie represents top talent across sports, music, art and media with a unique formula that blends big picture deal-making and a talent-equity business model. The Familie has launched divisions for NFL, NBA, Golf, Tennis and Music. The Familie's client roster includes some of the world's most talented and recognized athletes and entertainers, including Travis Pastrana, Ryan Sheckler, Caroline Wozniacki, Wyndham Clark, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Jaden Hossler, sombr, NFL rookie Kelee Ringo, as well as basketball's future stars through The Familie's NIL clients.

With the launch of its sister company, Unlisted Brand Lab, helmed by Candy Harris, The Familie helps talent transform personal brands into scalable businesses with an entrepreneurial client management model. In 2021, client Machine Gun Kelly launched his disruptive gender-neutral beauty brand, UN/DN LAQR through Unlisted Brand Lab and The Familie.

The Familie has offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, Scottsdale and Nashville.

